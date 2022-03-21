Former England footballer David Beckham announced on Sunday that he would be handing over his official Instagram handle to an Ukrainian doctor to highlight the "amazing work" that health workers in the nation are doing in the middle of the ongoing war with Russia.

Beckham took to Instagram to announce his decision to hand over the account to Iryna, the Director of Kharkiv's Regional Perinatal Centre. Beckham also urged his followers to support people like Iryna by donating whatever they can.

"Today I’m handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping mothers give birth. Head over to my stories to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio," Beckham said in a post he shared on Instagram.

In a series of stories published on Beckham's account, Iryna revealed the situation of medical services in Ukraine during the war. She showed several women hiding in the hospital's basement with their newborn babies. On the first day of the conflict, the mothers and their children had to be evacuated to the basement, according to Iryna.

Iryna went on to say that she now works 24 hours a day as both the center's head and as a pediatric anesthesiologist. She also offers emotional support to those in need.

Russia invades Ukraine

The war in Ukraine entered its 26th day on Monday. Over 900 people have been killed so far, according to the UN, but the Ukrainian government estimates that the number is anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000.

Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The assault was launched from the ground, air, and sea. Following the unjustified attack, thousands of Russians took to the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin's decision to conduct a military campaign in Ukraine. Ukrainians have been forced to flee their home country as a result of the unprovoked war.

Image: DavidBeckham/Instagram/AP