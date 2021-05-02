David Beckham juggles ball 100 times to celebrate UK's COVID hero Captain Tom Moore

Former England striker David Beckham did 100 juggles to mark the start of the #CaptainTom100 challenge, which has been started to raise money for the country's National Health Service (NHS). Captain Tom Moore, who died three months ago, had walked 100 laps in his backyard exactly last year to raise money for the NHS. The World War II veteran, who had set a target of collecting $4,500 for the NHS, managed to raise more than $45 million, making the headlines across the world. To mark his 100th birth anniversary, Moore's family started the #CaptainTom100 challenge this week, which is being actively promoted by celebrities. In the video shared by Captain Tom Moore's official Twitter handle, Beckham can be seen doing juggling with a soccer ball.

Apart from Beckham, English cricketers such as Joe Root, Jofra Archer, and Chris Jordan also took part in the challenge and shared videos doing their version of the 100 challenge. British actress Dame Judi Dench also took part in the challenge as she ate 100 of her favourite chocolate for #CaptainTom100. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to social media and said that it is "brilliant" to see the nation taking part in the challenge. "His astonishing life brought hope and joy to millions across the country, and raised an incredible £38.9 million for the NHS," Johnson wrote.

... and she's done it! 👏🏅



Now Dame Judi has completed her #CaptainTom100 challenge, are you ready to tackle yours?



Let us know how you're getting on below 👇 and remember to tag us in your challenges!

On what would have been @CaptainTomMoore's 101st birthday, it's brilliant to see the nation taking part in #CaptainTom100.



His astonishing life brought hope and joy to millions across the country, and raised an incredible £38.9 million for the NHS.

What is #CaptainTom100 challenge?

The challenge was launched by members of Captain Tom Moore's family, who started it by ringing the bell at the Lord's cricket ground for five minutes. The initiative has invited everyone from all walks of life to get involved and raise money for charity. So far, the Captain Tom Moore foundation has managed to raise more than £6,79,000 for charity.

Captain Tom Moore lost a fight against COVID-19 earlier this year and succumbed to the deadly disease on February 2. After news of him testing positive for COVID-19 made the rounds, wishes poured in from far and wide. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, several internet users and government officials sent their thoughts to the Captain.

(Image Credit: AP/Twitter/CaptainTomMoore)