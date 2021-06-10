David Beckham Looking To Buy £10million Luxury Superyacht? Italy Pictures Circulate

David Beckham is a man of luxury and the former England captain has eyed his next big purchase if reports are to be true. The former Manchester United footballer, one of the most recognisable people on the planet, has built an empire off the pitch and continues to lead a life of great grandeur. Here's a look at the David Beckham net worth 2021 and the rumours of the multi-million dollar David Beckham yacht.

David Beckham yacht: Man United legend set to shell out £10million on superyacht

As per a report by The Sun, David Beckham was spotted in Italy to potential check out his next purchase, a multi-million dollar superyacht. The David Beckham yacht in question is a four-year-old 110 sq ft Telli, worth £10million ($14.1 million). The yacht can accommodate ten in its five cabins and has a crew of seven. It has a maximum speed of 15 knots (27.7kmph/17mph) and a range of 1,500 miles (2400 km approx) putting the Mediterranean Sea within easy reach of the UK. The yacht could be perfect holiday accommodation for the David Beckham family and the Sun Report states that it also houses an internal pool.

The Beckham family split their time between London, Miami and the Cotswolds, the latter of which was their choice for lockdown living. The family has embraced living in the countryside and the 46-year-old recently filed for permission to add a double garage to the grounds of his £6million house to store his toys. Beckham also visited Maserati’s plant in Modena, where he viewed its £215,000 MC20. The former England captain played at AC Milan during his career and teamed up with the high-end car company for a brand new ad campaign.

A very special guest joined us in Modena. Face to face with the #MaseratiMC20, David Beckham is ready for an Italian escapade. pic.twitter.com/vs3v1JoXrv — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) June 8, 2021

David Beckham net worth 2021

Despite hanging up his boots in 2013, David Beckham continues to be an icon off the pitch and has a net worth that strips current Premier League top earners. As of 2020, the David Beckham net worth figure approximately amounts to a whopping $450 million (£320m approx) according to celebritynetworth.com. That is partly a result of the fact that 'Brand Beckham' can also include his wife, Victoria, who runs her own fashion label. Beckham signed a lifetime contract with Adidas worth $160 million in 2003 while also has contracts with Tudor watches and Haig Club Whisky, while has appeared with comedian Kevin Hart multiple times promoting clothing brand H&M. Other sponsorship deals include Breitling, Sainsbury's, Armani, Gillette and Pepsi Co.

