David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

David Beckham, who is considered to be an icon in global football, has his hands full as his MLS franchise Inter Miami CF gears up for its debut season in America. The former England international has been working around the clock to ensure that everything is smooth within the Inter Miami setup as they work hard to assemble a squad to compete in the MLS. Despite all his professional commitments, David Beckham managed to sneak some time out and film a cameo appearance alongside Courteney Cox for popular US sitcom Modern Family.

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

Inter Miami CF announce the signing of USMNT player - Juan Agudelo

Also Read | Andre Onana reveals how Serie A club ignored him because he's black

David Beckham makes an awkward cameo alongside Courteney Cox on Modern Family

Also Read | Paul Pogba should be sold, says former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs

David Beckham will be featured in the final season of the popular American show Modern Family alongside Friends star Courteney Cox and Stephen Merchant, who plays a butler named Higgins. In the clip which was shared on his social media handle, David Beckham can be heard saying: "Higgins, so myself and Courteney are expecting a bowling instructor. Would you have him meet us downstairs at the bowling alley please?” Fans have mixed feelings regarding David Beckham's rare cameos across movies and TV shows. His previous acting work involves a small cameo in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur film back in 2017, which was also poorly received by moviegoers.

Also Read | Riyad Mahrez explains why France produce more world class players than England

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG