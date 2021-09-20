David Beckham's Son Romeo Makes Pro Football Debut As Right-winger For Fort Lauderdale CF

Romeo Beckham, son of the legendary English footballer David Beckham, lined up for the Fort Lauderdale CF for their USL League One clash against Tormenta FC and made his professional football debut on Sunday. Fort Lauderdale CF is the reserve side for the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, a club that is co-owned by David Beckham. The 19-year-old Romeo Beckham, just like his father, started the game as a right-wing and played 79 minutes of the game in what was the first game of his career at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Despite showing flashes of quality during his outing, the teenager wasn’t quite able to do what his father did on his debut, as he managed only 19 touches before getting substituted. Romeo had his best attacking moment in the second half of the match in the 57th minute when he drifted to a more central area and executed a one-two with Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville, the head coach of Inter Miami CF. In the 75th minute of the match, Romeo hit a rare but well-executed give-and-go pass with his left foot, resulting in a subpar cross by him. After the ball was cleared back to him, he hit another poor ball played to safety by the Tomenta. He saw himself in the middle of the defence for his side before his substitution, as he put off a cross hit by Tormenta by tracking back the ball and putting in an attempt for a header.

Earlier during the first half of the match, Mitchell Curry opened the scoresheet of the match by hitting a goal at the 13th minute and gave Fort Lauderdale CF the lead. Tormento levelled the scored their first goal at the 22nd minute, courtesy of Azzad Liadi’s strike. However, the Inter Miami reserves again took the lead of the match as George Acosta scored for them before half-time at the 37th minute of the game. Following Romeo’s substitution 11 minutes before the match, Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto scored the equalizer for the team at the 85th minute.

Watch the Fort Lauderdale CF vs Tormenta FC match highlights-

After making his debut on Monday, Romeo Beckham took to his official Instagram handle and posted pictures of his debut match. He captioned the post by saying that he is proud to make his professional football debut for the Fort Lauderdale CF. He also said that now the focus shifts to the next match. The team will play their next match on October 2 against Greenville Triumph.

Image: Instagram/@fortlauderdalecf