David Beckham's Son Romeo Signs First Professional Contract With Fort Lauderdale CF

Romeo Beckham, son of former international football superstar and Salford City FC owner, David Beckham has signed his first international football contract with Fort Lauderdale CF. The 19-year-old joined the US side this week which plays in the USL League One, the third tier of the American soccer pyramid placed beneath MLS and USL Championship.

The youngster announced the news on Instagram with a photo in his new gear. The picture was followed by a caption that read: “Follow your dreams”. Romeo’s mother Victoria Beckham who is one of his biggest supporters commented on the post that read: “We are so proud of you Romeo x”.

The US-based outfit is the reserve team for Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer franchise which David Beckham himself owns. Romeo has already been training with Inter Miami FC, which has a number of world-renowned stars and is frequently seen cheering them on at games alongside his father, a former England team captain.

Earlier this week, Victoria had revealed that her son was interested in pursuing a football career. The former singer revealed that her second son had been training with David Beckham's football club, Inter Miami. “Romeo has been training with the team over here every day because that's ultimately what he wants to do,” she told VOGUE.

According to the American Press, Romeo is a versatile player who still needs a lot of matches practise in competitive games. In a highly anticipated match against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC next Sunday, he is expected to make his debut at the DRV PNK Stadium.

As David owns the Inter Milan football club, the family relocated to Miami permanently over the holidays. Romeo is the second child, following Brooklyn, who was also pursuing a football career before deciding to pursue modelling and photography instead.

Beckham’s connection with Man Utd furthers

David Beckham who played for Manchester United from 1992-2003 appeared in 265 matches and scored 62 goals for them, before moving to Real Madrid in 2003. Beckham will be surrounded by familiar faces in the United States, with Phil Neville coaching Inter Miami and his own son, Harvey, leaving Manchester United's youth setup to sign with Fort Lauderdale, where he will be teammates with Romeo.

Image credits: Romeo Beckham Instagram