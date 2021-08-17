David Beckham's 'wonder Goal' Against Wimbledon Clocks 25 Years

Former English captain David Beckham is widely regarded as one of the ace footballers to have graced soccer. During his 20-year long career, he enjoyed a stellar career at Machester United, playing for the club from 1992 to 2003 and winning the Premier League title six times. While Beckham was one of the finest set-piece takers of his time, he had a penchant for scoring screamers, including one particular David Beckham goal vs Wimbledon, which propelled him to stardom. Twenty-five years ago, on this day - August 17, 1996 - his famous goal from the halfway line against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season is still considered to be one of the finest and memorable.

The 60-yard 'wonder goal'

Beckham, who had become a key fixture as a right-side midfield for Alex Ferguson's side, burst onto the scene in the previous season and hit new heights in the 1996/97 campaign. Sir Alex Ferguson's boys played like champions and were 2-0 up with the full-time whistle fast approaching before Beckham attempted an outrageous effort on goal from just inside his own half, having collected a stabbed pass from fellow midfielder Brian McClair. He spotted Wimbledon goalkeeper off his line and lobbed the ball into the goal, making it one of the most iconic goals of all time. Less than a month later, he went on to make his debut for England against Moldova. Beckham's assists and passing were some of his greatest assets as a player which players from across the globe have appreciated.

Beckham's illustrious career

Beckham is hailed as one of the greatest and most recognisable midfielders of his generation and one of the best set-piece specialists of all time. Apart from playing Manchester United, the stylish footballer also had a good run with Real Madrid, Preston North End, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. He retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies. Beckham is hailed as one of the greatest and most recognisable midfielders of his generation and one of the best set-piece specialists of all time.

Image Credits: @brfootball/Twitter