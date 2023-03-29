David De Gea Knocks Back Latest Manchester United Contract Offer: Reports

David de Gea has reportedly turned down a fresh contract offer from Manchester United. The Spaniard's current contract is tipped to expire at the end of the current season and he hasn't committed his future as of now. The 32-year-old has been at the club since 2011 and has lifted several trophies including a Premier League and Europa League at Old Trafford.

De Gea's future has been the subject of severe speculation as he doesn't seem to be the perfect fit in Erik ten Hag's system. The Dutch manager who is a staunch believer of Johan Cruyff has managed to overturn United's fortunes as the Red Devils have been involved in a fluent passing football which has enthralled the spectators throughout this season.

But the Spaniard does lack some aspects of modern football which haven't helped United over the years. His inability to pass the ball accurately has been a major concern while his footwork has also been criticised. Recently in a Europa League fixture against Real Betis, De Gea was exposed poorly and the Manchester United gaffer even went on to insist that he can't ignore the issue.

"From today I can’t ignore [de Gea’s distribution] but we’ve seen many games he did well.

"I don’t know what the reason was today, there was a lot of wind, different ball, maybe some problems with that. Sunday he will do better.

"We work on that. David works on that. We have seen in the season that he’s improving and he will keep improving I’m sure."

The former Atletico Madrid custodian is one of the highest-paid keepers in the world currently and takes home to the tune of £375,000 per week. But United's current stance is pretty clear as they want to bring in a pay parity among most of the players to inject a much better harmony in the dressing room.

United's new offer reportedly has a substantial reduction in wages as the club is also working on reducing his wage bill. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo may have been a breather for them but they still do have some of the biggest earners of the Premier League as it stands.