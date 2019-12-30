David Luiz Escapes A Red Card Despite Nasty Challenge On N'Golo Kante

Arsenal were unfortunate on Sunday as they succumbed to two late goals from Chelsea's Jorginho and Tammy Abraham in the last 10 minutes of normal time. Despite the final scoreline, Arsenal showed signs of promise in their two Premier League outings under their new manager - Mikel Arteta. Arsenal defender - David Luiz - was inspirational for the home team in the first half but there was an incident in stoppage time that marred his performance at the Emirates.

Also Read | Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton's run huge wage bills per point in the PL

Chelsea pull off a captivating win against Arsenal at the Emirates

The perfect ending to a pretty special decade! 💙#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/YYYPYH7F7Y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Southampton combine effortlessly to double their lead against Chelsea at Stamford

David Luiz almost 'killed' N'Golo Kante with this sickening challenge on Sunday

82' Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

87' Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea



During the game, David Luiz nearly killed N'Golo Kanté 😳



VAR bottles it again...https://t.co/fc0KEH38vc — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Kasper Schmeichel criticised by fans for 'salty' interview after Liverpool defeat

David Luiz, who moved from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, recklessly fouled N'Golo Kante in the 46th minute. The Brazilian defender's kick narrowly missed the Frenchman’s head.

N'golo Kante just stood there wondering how the referee decided to let that tackle go without booking Luiz. Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the incident with many claiming that David Luiz should've been sent off for that tackle.

Luiz tries to take Kante’s head off with his studs right in front the referee, not even a foul.. unbelievable. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) December 29, 2019

Arsenal fans better not complain about the Jorginho pull on Guendouzi after David Luiz almost killed N’Golo Kante with a kick in the face. #ARSCFC #ARSCHE #ARSENAL pic.twitter.com/3PVcYwAnSs — Abdel Rahman (@AbdelBeheri) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic break the internet with training clip

David Luiz on new Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

David Luiz believes Mikel Arteta will be one of the best coaches in the world 🌍 pic.twitter.com/3GKONl718S — The Arsenal Review (@thearsreview) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding in the last decade, scored 555 goals since 2010