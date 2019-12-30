The Debate
The Debate
David Luiz Escapes A Red Card Despite Nasty Challenge On N'Golo Kante

Football News

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante was at the receiving end of a nasty tackle from former teammate David Luiz during Arsenal's recent 1-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Luiz

Arsenal were unfortunate on Sunday as they succumbed to two late goals from Chelsea's Jorginho and Tammy Abraham in the last 10 minutes of normal time. Despite the final scoreline, Arsenal showed signs of promise in their two Premier League outings under their new manager - Mikel Arteta. Arsenal defender - David Luiz - was inspirational for the home team in the first half but there was an incident in stoppage time that marred his performance at the Emirates.

Chelsea pull off a captivating win against Arsenal at the Emirates

David Luiz almost 'killed' N'Golo Kante with this sickening challenge on Sunday

David Luiz, who moved from Chelsea to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, recklessly fouled N'Golo Kante in the 46th minute. The Brazilian defender's kick narrowly missed the Frenchman’s head.

N'golo Kante just stood there wondering how the referee decided to let that tackle go without booking Luiz. Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the incident with many claiming that David Luiz should've been sent off for that tackle.

David Luiz on new Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta 

Published:
COMMENT
