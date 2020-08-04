De Gea Stunned With Resemblance To Ross County Boss Stuart Kettlewell

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was left stunned recently with his uncanny resemblance to Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell. The goalkeeper, who has struggled to form over the past couple of seasons with frequent reports of being replaced by Sheffield United shot-stopper Dean Henderson, tweeted about the same, expressing his surprise on the similarities in the looks of the two.

De Gea Twitter abuzz with Stuart Kettlewell comparisons

De Gea tweeted a photo of Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell, who was speaking to the media ahead of his team's game against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. The photo was accompanied by a 'stunned face' emoji, implying the resemblance between the two sporting personalities. His teammate Marcus Rashford could not hide his excitement on the same and went on to laugh it out in the comments.

Fans react on De Gea doppleganger

🤣😂 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 3, 2020

You noticed then 🤣https://t.co/60AWInkyZm — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 3, 2020

To be fair Dave we’ve all aged this season watching you 🙈. Only joking please don’t hate me. — Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) August 3, 2020

Isn’t that David meets Roy Keane??! 🤣 — Howard Borrington (@Howard1963OT) August 3, 2020

David that’s your half brother, Dave McGea. 😂😂😂 — GrizzlyDude (@Chinz2Fly) August 3, 2020

Stuart Kettlewell speaks on De Gea resemblance

Stuart Kettlewell sports a similar hairstyle as that of De Gea, apart from the uncanny beard combination. The Ross County manager was convinced enough that he had found his look-alike in the Spanish goalkeeper. After his side's 1-0 victory in the game, Stuart Kettlewell claimed that he was forced to believe the De Gea doppelganger with his image gone viral on the internet. He, however, asserted that he wasn't active on social media and hence wasn't much affected with the comparisons.

Man United prepare for Europa League clash

Amid the purported De Gea doppleganger revelations, the Man United shot-stopper has been training with the team ahead of the Europa League round of 16 clash against LASK on Wednesday. The Red Devils have a massive five-goal advantage as they host their opponents for the second leg at Old Trafford with a quarter-final spot nearly been sealed.

Meanwhile, Man United were successful in ensuring the top-four finish in the Premier League, further cementing their spot in the Champions League next season. The Old Trafford outfit defeated Leicester City 2-0 in their final Premier League fixture to finish their campaign on the third spot with 66 points to their credit.

Image courtesy: David de Gea Twitter