Deadline Day Transfer: Aubameyang Signs For Chelsea, Liverpool Secure Arthur Melo On Loan

The last day of the transfer window is always busy with clubs trying to make last-minute deals. With the deadline already passed, the transfer window for the 2022/23 Premier League season saw big clubs managing to fix the final pieces of recruitment puzzles. The Premier League transfers on the final day saw Chelsea signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, while Manchester United finally managed to sign their top target. Here is a look at the Premier League Deadline day transfers.

Premier League transfers: A look at completed deals on the final day of the transfer window

Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland Niles was loaned out to Southampton with an option to buy. The 25-year-old has previously spent time at West Brom and Roma but failed to fulfil the potential after bursting into Arsenal's senior team as a teenager.

Aston Villa

Manager Steven Gerrard added more cover to his midfield by signing Leander Dendoncker from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton

Graham Potter has signed youngster Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on the deadline day. Gilmour had spent last term at Norwich City on loan and has now secured a permanent transfer. He signed a four-year deal.

Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now officially a Chelsea player, having sealed a move from Barcelona on the deadline day for reported sum of €12m. The former Barcelona forward joins the Blues on a two-year contract and becomes the sixth summer signing. Besides Aubameyang, Chelsea added a midfield in their ranks signing Denis Zakaria from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

Everton

Frank Lampard strengthened the midfield options by signing James Garner from Manchester United on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old talent has signed a four-year contract with the Merseyside club. Idrissa Gueye also comes back to the club after previously playing for the Toffees from 2016-2019 before heading to France. Gueye has signed a two-year contract.

Fulham

The newly promoted team made four signings before the end of the transfer window. The likes of Daniel James, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian and Carlos Vinicius will be playing at Craven Cottage this season.

Liverpool

Liverpool has been dealing with an injury crisis in the midfield and Jurgen Klopp decided to address the issue by signing Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season. The Brazilian played the past two seasons at Juventus following two years at Barcelona

Leicester City

Following Wesley Fofana's departure to Chelsea during the transfer window, Leicester City signed Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims for £15 million ($17m). The Belgium international defender has signed a five-year contract with the Foxes.

Leeds United

Leeds completed a surprise transfer for 18-year-old Zurich forward Wilfried Gnonto. The signing comes after a move for Bamba Dieng collapsed during the final minutes of the transfer window.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have completed the transfer of Antony from Ajax. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year. The fee is reported to be around £85 million. Erik Ten Hag has also signed Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle for a reported fee of around £2 million with a £6m obligation to buy if he plays a certain number of matches.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola provided some cover to the team's backline by signing defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old has signed five-year deal which will run till 2027 and is reportedly worth £15 million ($17m).