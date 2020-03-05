Derby County Vs Man United Live Streaming Details, Team News, FA Cup Live Details

Derby County will play against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Former Manchester United striker and now Derby County player Wayne Rooney will host his former employers in a thrilling FA Cup knockout clash. Keep reading for the Derby County vs Man United live streaming, preview, squads and other match details.

Derby County vs Man United live streaming: Match schedule

Venue: Pride Park

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Derby County vs Man United team news and match preview

Derby County

The Rams beat Premier League side Crystal Palace and League 2 side Northampton United en route to the FA Cup fifth-round clash. In the fourth round, Derby needed a replay against the League 2 side. However, they eventually came out on top after beating Northampton 4-2 at home. Andre Wisdom, Duane Holmes, Jack Marriott and Wayne Rooney were all on the scoresheet in a comfortable win for Derby. Holmes is ruled out for the match against United with an ankle injury. Tom Huddlestone, Krystian Bielik and Ikechi Anya are also expected to miss.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side required a replay to beat Wolves in the third round, before thrashing Tranmere Rovers 6-0 at Prenton Park. Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Mason Greenwood scored for the Red Devils in a dominating win over the League 1 side. Solskjaer is expected to give game time to several fringe players for the game against Derby County. Man United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are set to miss the trip. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are the long-term absentees. Axel Tuanzebe is doubtful.

Derby County vs Man United live streaming: Predicted lineups

Derby County

Kelle Roos (GK), Jayden Bogle, Curtis Davies, Andre Wisdom, Craig Forsyth, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Chris Martin

Manchester United

Sergio Romero (GK), Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Derby County vs Man United live streaming: FA Cup live details

The Derby County vs Man United live streaming will be done by Sony LIV in India. The Derby County vs Man United FA Cup live telecast will be on Sony Ten Network. Twitter handles of the respective teams will also provide live updates from the Derby County vs Man United match.

