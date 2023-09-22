'Didn't get recognition': Messi hits out at PSG for failing to honour his World Cup glory

Lionel Messi didn't hold back from attacking Paris Saint Germain, claiming the club failed to recognise his World Cup triumph for Argentina. Messi guided his country to their third World Cup title as Argentina defeated France in a nail-biting final in Qatar last year. The 36-year-old left PSG to join Inter Miami this summer.

Lionel Messi takes a jibe at PSG

Messi was the highlight of the final as he scored a brace in the summit clash which also witnessed a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe. But the former Barcelona forward had the last laugh as Argentina edged the French side via a tie-breaker. Messi etched his name forever in the history books but the player insisted PSG didn't recognise him for his efforts to win the World Cup for his country.

In an interview with ESPN, the player opened up, "I was the only player of the 25 that didn't get a [club] recognition. It was understandable ... because of us [Argentina], they [France] didn't retain the World Cup."

Lionel Messi also underlines his retirement plans

He also revealed more about his stint with PSG on the "Soné que volaba" YouTube channel.

"It happened like that. It was not what I expected, but I always say things happen for a reason. Even if I wasn't well there, it happened that I was world champion while I was there."

"I love what I do, I enjoy playing, and now it's a different way. That is why I made the decision to come to Miami and not continue my career elsewhere: you experience it a different way."

On his retirement, the player insisted the thought hasn't hit his mind yet.

"I haven't thought about it [retiring], I don't want to think about it because I want to continue to enjoy what I do," he said. "I took an important step by leaving Europe and coming here, and I don't want to think about the next step."