Diego Maradona Death: Late Football Star Cleared Of Dodging £34M In Tax After 30 Years

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona was involved in a court case in Italy where the 1986 World Cup-winner was a part of a case in regards to a bill worth £2.5 million from the time when was playing for Napoli. He was finally cleared from the tax fraud case on March 2021 which is four months since his death.

Diego Maradona tax fraud case: Maradona announced innocent

Maradona's case started in 1991 worth £2.5 million which had risen up to £34 million after factoring in the interest. The 30-year-old case has finally been put to bed with an Italian court throwing the case away and judging Diego Maradona innocent in the matter. Earlier, in 2006, the Diego Maradona tax fraud case had led to police and local officials seizing Maradona's earrings and a Rolex from him when he visited Naples.

In the third week of March, Italy’s supreme court ruled Maradona to have qualified for a 2013 tax amnesty. The 1986 World Cup-winner's lawyer Angelo Pisani commented on the news by mentioning that Maradona always knew he was innocent and went on to add that the ruling finally hands back honour and dignity to the champion. After the ruling, the Diego Maradona family is now not liable to pay £34 million in taxes which they would have had to pay if Maradon was found guilty.

Diego Maradona death: Diego Maradona cause of death

The death of Diego Maradona sent shock waves to football fans across the world. While initial reports suggested that the Argentine football legend lost his life due to a cardiac arrest, further investigation into the matter has revealed a darker side to the story.

Maradona's lawyer and family members had urged to have a further investigation done in order to get to the bottom of the matter and get a clear idea of what was the cause of death. Further investigations have led to media reports suggesting that the 60-year-old was given sleeping pills which led to the football star taking his last breath.

Maradona, who had successfully undergone surgery to tackle a blood clot in his brain had a small group of health care workers with him all the time. Living in La Plata, the Argentine footballer had hired two nurses and a psychologist with the trio's main tasks being: keeping a tab on his health after his surgery. The untimely death had led to investigators placing the trio under the scanner. They are now a part of the investigation as Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque and nurses are among other people being investigated for potential manslaughter.