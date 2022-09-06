Quick links:
Image: @ChelseaFC/AP
Two-time champions Chelsea will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Croatiain side Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday at the Stadion Maksimir. Chelsea have made a big splash in the transfer market this season, being the top-spenders as they have revamped their side after Todd Boehly's takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich. Thomas Tuchel would be hoping the Chelsea side begins their UCL campaign with a win as they look to claim their third Champions League title. Before Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, let's take a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match in India, UK and US.
The Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.
The Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST on Wednesday in India.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. The football fans in India can enjoy the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League by tuning into the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.
Indian football fans can also enjoy the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.
Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 5:45 pm BST in the UK.
Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+. The match will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Tuesday.