Two-time champions Chelsea will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against Croatiain side Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday at the Stadion Maksimir. Chelsea have made a big splash in the transfer market this season, being the top-spenders as they have revamped their side after Todd Boehly's takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich. Thomas Tuchel would be hoping the Chelsea side begins their UCL campaign with a win as they look to claim their third Champions League title. Before Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea, let's take a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match in India, UK and US.

Where is the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea Champions League match being played at?

The Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

When will the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST on Wednesday in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. The football fans in India can enjoy the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League by tuning into the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can also enjoy the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

How to watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 5:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match in US?

Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+. The match will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Tuesday.