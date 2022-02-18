Diogo Dalot Reveals How He Spends Time With Cristiano Ronaldo; 'It’s Been A Routine Now'

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has revealed how he spends time with his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, one of biggest superstars in world football. While speaking to Manchester United's in-house media, Dalot said he now always drinks his coffee with Ronaldo and that it has become a routine for him.

Dalot revealed that he was not a coffee fan before but now he has started consuming it just to talk to Ronaldo. He said that it was Ronaldo who "dragged" him into drinking coffee and that now he always drinks his coffee with him. Dalot and Ronaldo both come from Portugal and enjoy a great relationship with each other on and off the field. Ronaldo re-joined United in the summer of 2021 in a record transfer from Juventus.

Dalot also opened up on his amazing form for United in the past couple of months. Dalot said he always tries to keep his routine both mentally and physically. Dalot also revealed things he does before every game. Dalot said that he listens to music, does mobility work or stretches before each game to prepare himself and be at his best level to perform.

"Since I started playing professional football, I always try to keep my routine. Not just mentally but physically as well, to be able to be at my best level to perform. Especially last season and this season, I’ve been stepping up my level in terms of preparing for training and for games. Whether it’s nutrition, sleeping or whether it’s beats [music] before and after training, I would say this has been my biggest support outside of the pitch for me to be able to perform on the pitch. I always try to keep my routines there so I can be completely ready to play," Dalot said.

"I mean every player has their superstitions. To be honest, I don’t have many so now I always, and it’s a fun story, before the games, when we’re at the hotel, I always drink my coffee with Cristiano. It’s been a routine now. He actually dragged me into the coffee because I was not a big fan of coffee but now I’ve started doing that. Just to talk a little bit. Sometimes we have too much time in the hotel, so we get out of the room, just to talk a little bit and try to focus on the game," Dalot added.

"Obviously, I hear my music, do my preparations, whether it’s massages or it’s mobility work or stretches, and then be ready for the game,” Dalot said in his interview.

Dalot's career

Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 on a five-year contract worth £19 million. He quickly became a vital member of the team and was regular in Jose Mourinho's plans. Despite the change in leadership with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as the new manager, Dalot remained a valuable option for the team. Dalot continued his contributions for United until 2021 when he was loaned to AC Milan for the 2020-21 season. Dalot returned to United in the summer of 2021 despite Milan not wanting to release him.

Dalot impressed one and all upon his return from Italy, where he himself admits to having learnt a lot. Dalot was able to further cement his place as a right-back in the team after Ralf Rangnick took over as interim coach at United. In the ongoing season, Dalot has played 15 Premier League matches for United and has scored zero goals. He has also appeared in 2 UEFA Champions League games for United this season.

Image: manutd.com

