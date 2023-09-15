'Doesn’t deserve it': Ten Hag backs Harry Maguire amid severe critique over Utd defender

Erik ten Hag slammed critics as Harry Maguire received severe backlash following his performance for England against Scotland in an international friendly. Maguire hasn't had a great time on the football pitch in the last few months as the defender has struggled to find his rhythm, it seems.

3 things you need to know

Harry Maguire arrived at Manchester United from Leicester City

He remains the most expensive defender currently

United will face Brighton in their next match

Erik ten Hag defends Harry Maguire amidst severe criticism

Maguire was the subject of transfer interest from West Ham United in the summer, but the death of developments forced him to stay at the club. Following an injury to Raphael Varane, Maguire's chances of featuring have become brighter. The United manager has always spoken highly of him and further insisted that the player has to shun the critics by providing good performances on the pitch.

"I have said many times, that it is disrespectful, doesn’t deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this.

"Good, you see his career, a lot to come, he has to block it with good performances. It is also with the generation, about team construction, the group dynamic and always about the team, that is above everything else but within that, everyone plays his role, different characters and you have to manage those characters."

Harry Maguire's mother had also extended her support

Earlier Maguire's mother too took to Instagram as she backed her son despite severe criticism.

"As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

"I was there in the stand as usual, it's not acceptable what's been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond "football."

United will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and Maguire will be in action.