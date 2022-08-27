'Don't Hurt Lionel Messi...Will Kill You': Aguero Hilariously Warns Otamendi Post UCL Draw

Legendary Argentian striker Sergio Aguero hilariously warned former national teammate Nicolas Otamendi not to injure Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Otamendi, who plays for Benfica, is set to meet Messi in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Aguero warns Otamendi not to injure Messi

Shortly after the UEFA Champions League draw was revealed, Sergio Aguero was streaming on Twitch when he hilariously warned Nicolas Otamendi by stating, "PSG, Juventus, Benfica... Otamendi is going to have to put in a couple of kicks. Otamendi is at Benfica, so he's going to have to start hitting and he's going to cross it with Leo," who is currently playing for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). \

Aguero added, "Don't hurt Leo, because I'll kill you. The World Cup is coming, Ota."

As per the UCL 2022/23 draw, Benfica will compete against PSG in the third and four group stage matchdays of the UEFA Champions League. The first of the two matches will take place on October 5 at the Estádio da Luz. Meanwhile, the second leg will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes on October 11.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker's humour did not end there as he added, "Oh, you also meet 'Fideo' [Angel Di Maria] in Juventus. Oh, Otamendi. How bad we are seeing it with Otamendi. Otamendi has to hit a good kick to both players. Spicy."

Meanwhile, Benfica will take on Serie A heavyweights Juventus in the second and fifth UEFA Champions League group stage matchdays. The first clash between the two will take place on September 14 at the Juventus Stadium, while the second leg will take place on October 25 at the Estádio da Luz.

Messi will be key to Argentina's chances at WC

South American powerhouses Argentina has been in stunning form as they not only won last year's Copa America title and the Finalissima back in June, but they are also on a 33-match unbeaten streak. If Argentina is to have a chance of winning their first FIFA World Cup since 1986, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will most likely play a key role. The 35-year-old has scored the fourth highest number of goals (86) in international football, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117), Ali Dei (109) and Mokhtar Dahari (89).