DOR Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Champions League Match Preview

A spot in the Champions League quarter-finals awaits for Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla as both teams take on each other in the UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday. The UCL Round of 16-second leg fixture is set to be played on March 9 at the Signal-Induna Park with kickoff scheduled for DOR vs SEV Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other details of the UCL encounter.

DOR vs SEV live: DOR vs SEV Dream11 match preview

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla played out a goalscoring thriller during their last head-to-head meeting in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie which saw the German outfit register a narrow 3-2 win. The Black and Yellow rode on a 19th minutes strike from Mahmoud Dahoud that canceled out Suso's goal which came at the 7th minute of the game. Erling Haaland joined the party and netted a first-half brace as Dortmund ended the first half with a 3-1 scoreline. Luuk De Jong's goal at the 84th minute was not enough for Sevilla as they now sit in the back seat and will have to outscore Dortmund in order to progress into the next stages of the Champions League

DOR vs SEV Playing 11

Borussia Dortmund- Marwin Hitz, Mats Hummels, Emre Can, Mateu Morey, Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Sevilla-Tomas Vaclik, Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Munir El Haddadi, Luuk de Jong, Suso

DOR vs SEV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Marwin Hitz

Defenders – Mateu Morey, Jules Kounde, Mats Hummels, Jesus Navas

Midfielders - Munir El Haddadi, Jude Bellingham, Ivan Rakitic

Strikers - Thorgan Hazard, Luuk de Jong, Erling Haaland

DOR vs SEV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Erling Haaland or Ivan Rakitic

Vice-Captain- Luuk de Jong or Thorgan Hazard

DOR vs SEV Match Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are on a roll and starts this match as absolute favorites. Edin Terzic’s men have a great record at Signal-Induna Park in recent matches and also walk into the match following a great run of form. They will be looking to shrug off their Der Klassiker loss and aim to bounce back strong against the Spanish side on Tuesday. The German outfit will once again rely on the likes of star striker Erling Haaland to find the back of the net and get them into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Prediction- Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla

Note: The above DOR vs SEV Dream11 prediction, DOR vs SEV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DOR vs SEV Dream11 Team and DOR vs SEV Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.