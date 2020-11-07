Dortmund Vs Bayern Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 7

Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to clash on Saturday, November 7. Bayern scored a 3-2 home win over Dortmund last month to win the German Super Cup. The second Der Klassiker of the season could be a much closer affair, with both teams occupying the top two positions in the league. Both have won five from their opening six matches, losing one. Bayern are the current league leaders courtesy of their superior goal difference. Here's all you need to know about Dortmund vs Bayern live stream and a detailed match preview.

Dortmund vs Bayern schedule

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Kick-off: 11:00 PM IST

Dortmund vs Bayern live stream: How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern in India?

For fans in India, the Dortmund vs Bayern live stream will be available exclusively on FanCode app. A premium subscription will be required to access live action of the Bundesliga Matchday 7 fixture. For live scores, fans can keep an eye on the social media handles of the respective clubs.

Dortmund vs Bayern team news, match preview

Dortmund are entering the fixture on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League. Lucien Favre's men strolled past the Belgian side on the back of a brace from Erling Haaland. Treble-winning Bayern will, however, be an altogether different challenge for Dortmund. They are winless against the Bavarian side in their previous five meetings.

The last time Dortmund won against Bayern was in November 2018, when they scored a 3-2 win at home. Dortmund will be without Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marcel Schmelzer on Saturday. Emre Can is also doubtful.

Just like their Bundesliga rivals, Bayern previous fixture was a dominant 6-2 win in Austria against RB Salzburg. Since losing to Hoffenheim back in September, Bayern have won nine games in a row, scoring a whopping 34 goals in the process. Hansi Flick's men have been scoring for fun but are arguably in for their biggest test of the season on Saturday. Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies will be the sole absentee for Bayern on Saturday.

Dortmund vs Bayern predicted line-up

Borussia Dortmund

Roman Burki (GK), Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

(Image Credits: Bayern, Dortmund Instagram)