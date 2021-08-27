Dortmund Vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Match: Prediction, Team News, Live Streaming Details

After suffering an astonishing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Freiburg last week, Borussia Dortmund will hope to return to winning ways when they face Hoffenheim in their next match. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:00 AM IST on August 28 at the iconic Signal Iduna Park. Ahead of the Bundesliga encounter, here is a look at how to watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live in India and the team news for the same.

How to watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, the Dortmund vs Hoffenheim live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for live updates of the encounter, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the Bundesliga.

Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and preview

Borussia Dortmund arrives into this game on the back of mixed results in their opening two Bundesliga games. Marco Rose's side thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 in their opening game before losing to Freiburg in their next. Erling Haaland was once again the star performer in Dortmund's opening game as he scored a brace.

On the other hand, Hoffenheim arrives at this game with one victory and a draw. Sebastian Hoeness’ side thrashed Augsburg 4-0 in the opening game before drawing 2-2 against Union Berlin in the next. Thanks to these impressive performances, Hoffenheim are currently second in the Bundesliga standings. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg is the only team to have won both their opening encounters. In our Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction, we expect Dortmund to emerge victorious in the match.

Dortmund vs Hoffenheim team news

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland

Hoffenheim predicted starting line-up: Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Munas Dabbur

Disclaimer: The above Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credit: AP