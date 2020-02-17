Dortmund Vs PSG Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Team News, Match Preview

Borussia Dortmund play PSG at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night. It is the first match of this year's Champions League Round of 16. PSG will take on the German giants and enter the match as favourites. However, Borussia Dortmund are more than capable of pulling off a major upset in Paris. They have the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland in their squad. Here are the Dortmund vs PSG live streaming details along with other squad updates.

Dortmund's Axel Witsle looking forward to PSG clash

🎙 Witsel pregame presser:



"I'm sure Neymar will play tomorrow, he is very dangerous. But other players like Mbappé and Di Maria are similarly strong, we have to be prepared for everyone." pic.twitter.com/xpPk2s8Nzi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 17, 2020

Dortmund vs PSG: Will Erling Haaland get on the scoresheet on Tuesday?

Borussia Dortmund and PSG last played in Champions League back in the 2010-11 season. Both Europa League matches ended in a draw. Now, a new-look PSG will travel to Signal Iduna Park as favourites to bag all three points against their German counterparts. Lucien Favre will hope that the likes of Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and Erling Haaland threaten PSG's defence in front of the famed 'Yellow Wall'.

Dortmund vs PSG live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 (Wednesday, February 19, 2020 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

PSG jet off for their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

