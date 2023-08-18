'...came Up With The Idea': Messi Reveals The Inspiration For His Marvel-like Celebration

Lionel Messi is an instant hit on US soil since his much-anticipated move to Inter Miami. The Argentine almost single-handedly guided the MLS side to the final of the Leagues Cup where they will face Nashville. Messi's arrival had already triggered a massive storm in the country.

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina last year

The 36-year-old announced his arrival in style as he was roped in by Inter Miami

Messi found it quite easy since arriving on the US soil

Lionel Messi revealed the reason behind his unique celebration

Messi has been in scintillating form, hitting nine goals in six matches for Inter Miami. But it was his recent celebrations which caught the attention of the netizens.

Messi was seen recreating the famous posture from Thor against Atlanta United, where he summons the Mjolnir. While against Orlando City, he performed the famous ‘Wakanda Forever’ sign, which is Black Panther's signature move. He then followed it up with Spider-Man's ever-lasting web-shooting pose in the next game.

[Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City SC; Image: Instagram @intermiamicf]

These Marvel superheroes seemed to have had a long-lasting effect on the Argentine superstar and the World Cup winner now revealed the actual reason behind his celebration.

In an interaction with Miami Herald, the player said, “With my three kids still on vacation and not yet back to school, we’ve been watching Marvel superhero movies every night. The idea came from them, and they asked me that every time I play a match and score a goal, I should do a Marvel superhero celebration.

“That’s how it all started, and we’ve kept up with that tradition. Every time we’d watch a new movie, we’d practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, close to me, so we can share those moments.

“When I see them in the stands, that’s when I perform them."

Messi ended his two-year stint with PSG as he signed a lucrative contract with the David Beckham-owned MLS franchise. Inter Miami have seen a meteoric rise in their on and off-field presence and the onus will be on the former FC Barcelona forward to lead his side to the Leagues Cup triumph.