Drake Posts Pic In A Barcelona Jersey On IG; Memphis Depay Asks If Club Has Signed Him On

Canadian rapper Drake just posted a picture of himself in a Barcelona jersey and Memphis Depay wants to know if the rapper has been signed! In a comical tweet on August 26, Memphis Depay posted a screenshot of popstar, rapper Drake's Instagram post in a Barca jersey. Here's what happened -

Has Barcelona signed Drake? Memphis wants to know

Canadian rapper Drake took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a picture of himself laughing wholeheartedly in a Barcelona jersey. Memphis Depay, who joined the club of his dreams Barcelona just recently in June 2021, tweeted out in response to Drake's Instagram post. The Barca forward wrote a funny tweet in response where he tagged his club and Drake asking if the rapper had been signed on.

Barcelona recently had to let their legendary star player Lionel Messi go because they "couldn't afford" to pay the Argentinian footballer's salary anymore. According to Sky Sports, Barcelona has a debt of over 1 billion euros, which is why they couldn't keep Messi in the team while abiding by La Liga's financial fair play regulations.

The highly-publicised move was about the club not ultimately being able to afford their star player Messi anymore which led Drake to share a comical caption on his Instagram handle along with his picture. He wrote, "I have an emotional budget I can’t go over.".

Memphis Depay is a rapper-footballer?

It's worth noting that Depay has himself dabbled in rap music releasing over 15 songs since 2017. The rapper even released his first official album in 2020, titled Heavy Stepper EP. Depay's songs can also be found on his official website - memphisdepay.com.

Depay's songs from his latest album were produced by Rotterdam hotshot ​Rass King, however, as the singer's website says, all songs "with the exception of the title track Heavy Stepper (​Arra​) and ​2 Corinthians 5:7 ​(​Flexondis​)". The official description for his album reads:

Memphis Depay wasn’t playing around when he announced the launch of his music career. This was no flash-in-the-pan or temporary diversion; it’s something he’s in for the long haul. Now three years after his debut ‘LA Vibes’ comes his first long-form release: the 9-track opus that is the ‘Heavy Stepper’ EP.

IMAGE - AP/ SHUTTERSTOCK