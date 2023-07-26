Last Updated:

Durand Cup 2023: All The Champions Of Asia's Oldest Football Tournament

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup will kickstart on 3rd August. This tournament is billed as Asia's oldest tournament and the stage is set for a gala event.

Anirban Sarkar
Durand Cup 2023: All the champions of Asia's oldest football tournament

Durand Cup in Jaipur during the trophy tour (Image: Durand Cup)


The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is just around the corner. The ancient football tournament has been revived in a new fashion lately and it has emerged to be one of India's premier football tournaments. 24 teams will participate this time in this tournament which has been dominated mostly by two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. They won the tournament 16 times each and with the Kolkata Derby slated for a 12th August showdown, we could witness yet another exciting tournament this time.

List of the Durand Cup Champions 

Year Winners Runners-up
1888

Royal Scots Fusiliers

 Highland Light Infantry
1889

Highland Light Infantry

 Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunter Rifle Corps)
1890

Highland Light Infantry

 Royal Irish Fusiliers
1891

 King's Own Scottish Borderers

 East Lancashire Regiment
1892 King's Own Scottish Borderers

 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
1893 Highland Light Infantry

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
1894 Highland Light Infantry

Royal Scots Fusiliers
1895 Highland Light Infantry

 Somerset Light Infantry
1896 Somerset Light Infantry

Black Watch
1897 Black Watch

Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps)
1898 Black Watch

North Staffordshire Regiment
1899 Black Watch

Yorkshire Regiment
1900 South Wales Borderers

East Lancashire Regiment
1901 South Wales Borderers

South Staffordshire Regiment
1902 Hampshire Regiment

East Lancashire Regiment
1903 Royal Irish Rifles

Queen's Regiment
1904 North Staffordshire Regiment

 Black Watch
1905 Royal Dragoons

Dorset Regiment
1906 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)

Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment
1907 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)

Royal Welch Fusiliers
1908 Lancashire Fusiliers

Royal Irish Rifles
1909 Lancashire Fusiliers

King's Regiment
1910 Royal Scots

King's Royal Rifle Corps
1911 Black Watch

Lancashire Fusiliers
1912 Royal Scots

Lancashire Fusiliers
1913 Lancashire Fusiliers

King's Royal Rifle Corps

1920

 Black Watch

Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
1921 Worcestershire Regiment

Royal Fusiliers
1922 Lancashire Fusiliers

Royal Field Artillery

1923

 Cheshire Regiment

Essex Regiment
1924 Worcestershire Regiment

Essex Regiment

1925

 Sherwood Foresters

Worcestershire Regiment
1926 Durham Light Infantry

Sherwood Foresters

1927

 York and Lancaster Regiment

Eastern Railway
1928 Sherwood Foresters

York and Lancaster Regiment

1929

 York and Lancaster Regiment

East Yorkshire Regiment
1930 York and Lancaster Regiment

Royal Leicestershire Regiment
1931 Devonshire Regiment

Border Regiment
1932 King's Shropshire Light Infantry

Devonshire Regiment
1933 King's Shropshire Light Infantry

Royal Leicestershire Regiment
1934 Royal Corps of Signals

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
1935  Border Regiment

Royal Norfolk Regiment
1936 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders

Green Howards
1937 Border Regiment

Royal Scots
1938 South Wales Borderers

Northwestern Railway Loco SC (Lahore)
1940 Mohammedan Sporting Club

Royal Warwickshire Regiment
1950 Hyderabad City Police

Mohun Bagan
1951 East Bengal

Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1952 East Bengal

Hyderabad City Police
1953 Mohun Bagan

National Defence Academy
1954 Hyderabad City Police

Hindustan Aircraft Limited
1955 Madras Regimental Centre

Indian Air Force

1956

 East Bengal

Hyderabad City Police
1957 Hyderabad City Police

East Bengal
1958 Madras Regimental Centre

Gorkha Brigade
1959 Mohun Bagan

Mohammedan Sporting Club
1960 Mohun Bagan & East Bengal (Joint Winners)  
1961

Andhra Pradesh Police

 Mohun Bagan
1963 Mohun Bagan

Andhra Pradesh Police
1964 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal
1965 Mohun Bagan

Punjab Police
1966 Gorkha Brigade

Sikh Regimental Centre
1967

East Bengal

Bengal Nagpur Railway
1968 Border Security Force

East Bengal

1969

 

Gorkha Brigade

Border Security Force
1970 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan
1971 Border Security Force

Leaders Club
1972 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan
1973 Border Security Force

Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
1974 Mohun Bagan

JCT
1975 Border Security Force

JCT
1976 Border Security Force & JCT (Joint Winners)  
1977 Mohun Bagan

JCT
1978 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan
1979 Mohun Bagan

Punjab Police
1980 Mohun Bagan

Mohammedan
1981 Border Security Force

JCT
1982 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (Joint Winners)  
1983 JCT

Mohun Bagan
1984 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal
1985 Mohun Bagan

JCT
1986 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal
1987 JCT

Mohun Bagan
1988 Border Security Force

East Bengal

1989

 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan
1990 East Bengal

Mahindra & Mahindra
1991 East Bengal

Border Security Force
1992 JCT

Mohammedan Sporting Club
1993 East Bengal

Punjab State Electricity Board
1994 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal
1995 East Bengal

Tata Football Academy
1996 JCT

Al-Naft
1997 FC Kochin

Mohun Bagan
1998 Mahindra & Mahindra

 

East Bengal

 
1999 Salgaocar

East Bengal
2000 Mohun Bagan

Mahindra United
2001 Mahindra United

Churchill Brothers
2002 East Bengal

Army XI
2003 Salgaocar

East Bengal
2004 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan
2005 Army XI

Sporting Goa
2006 Dempo SC

JCT
2007 Churchill Brothers

Mahindra United
2008 Mahindra United

Churchill Brothers
2009 Churchill Brothers

Mohun Bagan
2010 United SC

JCT
2011 Churchill Brothers

Prayag United
2012 Air India

Dodsal FC
2013 Mohammedan Sporting Club

ONGC
2014 Salgaocar

Pune FC
2016 Army Green

NEROCA FC
2019 Gokulam Kerala

Mohun Bagan
2021 FC Goa

Mohammedan Sporting Club
2022 Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC
