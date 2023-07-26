Durand Cup 2023: All the champions of Asia's oldest football tournament

Quick links:
Durand Cup in Jaipur during the trophy tour (Image: Durand Cup)
The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is just around the corner. The ancient football tournament has been revived in a new fashion lately and it has emerged to be one of India's premier football tournaments. 24 teams will participate this time in this tournament which has been dominated mostly by two Kolkata giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. They won the tournament 16 times each and with the Kolkata Derby slated for a 12th August showdown, we could witness yet another exciting tournament this time.
|Year
|Winners
|Runners-up
|1888
|
Royal Scots Fusiliers
|Highland Light Infantry
|1889
|
Highland Light Infantry
|Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunter Rifle Corps)
|1890
|
Highland Light Infantry
|Royal Irish Fusiliers
|1891
|
King's Own Scottish Borderers
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1892
|King's Own Scottish Borderers
|
Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1893
|Highland Light Infantry
|
Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1894
|Highland Light Infantry
|
Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1895
|Highland Light Infantry
|
Somerset Light Infantry
|1896
|Somerset Light Infantry
|
Black Watch
|1897
|Black Watch
|
Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps)
|1898
|Black Watch
|
North Staffordshire Regiment
|1899
|Black Watch
|
Yorkshire Regiment
|1900
|South Wales Borderers
|
East Lancashire Regiment
|1901
|South Wales Borderers
|
South Staffordshire Regiment
|1902
|Hampshire Regiment
|
East Lancashire Regiment
|1903
|Royal Irish Rifles
|
Queen's Regiment
|1904
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|
Black Watch
|1905
|Royal Dragoons
|
Dorset Regiment
|1906
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|
Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment
|1907
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|
Royal Welch Fusiliers
|1908
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|
Royal Irish Rifles
|1909
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|
King's Regiment
|1910
|Royal Scots
|
King's Royal Rifle Corps
|1911
|Black Watch
|
Lancashire Fusiliers
|1912
|Royal Scots
|
Lancashire Fusiliers
|1913
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|
King's Royal Rifle Corps
|
1920
|Black Watch
|
Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1921
|Worcestershire Regiment
|
Royal Fusiliers
|1922
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|
Royal Field Artillery
|
1923
|Cheshire Regiment
|
Essex Regiment
|1924
|Worcestershire Regiment
|
Essex Regiment
|
1925
|Sherwood Foresters
|
Worcestershire Regiment
|1926
|Durham Light Infantry
|
Sherwood Foresters
|
1927
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|
Eastern Railway
|1928
|Sherwood Foresters
|
York and Lancaster Regiment
|
1929
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|
East Yorkshire Regiment
|1930
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|
Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1931
|Devonshire Regiment
|
Border Regiment
|1932
|King's Shropshire Light Infantry
|
Devonshire Regiment
|1933
|King's Shropshire Light Infantry
|
Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1934
|Royal Corps of Signals
|
Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1935
|Border Regiment
|
Royal Norfolk Regiment
|1936
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|
Green Howards
|1937
|Border Regiment
|
Royal Scots
|1938
|South Wales Borderers
|
Northwestern Railway Loco SC (Lahore)
|1940
|Mohammedan Sporting Club
|
Royal Warwickshire Regiment
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|
Mohun Bagan
|1951
|East Bengal
|
Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1952
|East Bengal
|
Hyderabad City Police
|1953
|Mohun Bagan
|
National Defence Academy
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|
Hindustan Aircraft Limited
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|
Indian Air Force
|
1956
|East Bengal
|
Hyderabad City Police
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|
East Bengal
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|
Gorkha Brigade
|1959
|Mohun Bagan
|
Mohammedan Sporting Club
|1960
|Mohun Bagan & East Bengal (Joint Winners)
|1961
|
Andhra Pradesh Police
|Mohun Bagan
|1963
|Mohun Bagan
|
Andhra Pradesh Police
|1964
|Mohun Bagan
|
East Bengal
|1965
|Mohun Bagan
|
Punjab Police
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|
Sikh Regimental Centre
|1967
|
East Bengal
|
Bengal Nagpur Railway
|1968
|Border Security Force
|
East Bengal
|
1969
|
Gorkha Brigade
|
Border Security Force
|1970
|East Bengal
|
Mohun Bagan
|1971
|Border Security Force
|
Leaders Club
|1972
|East Bengal
|
Mohun Bagan
|1973
|Border Security Force
|
Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1974
|Mohun Bagan
|
JCT
|1975
|Border Security Force
|
JCT
|1976
|Border Security Force & JCT (Joint Winners)
|1977
|Mohun Bagan
|
JCT
|1978
|East Bengal
|
Mohun Bagan
|1979
|Mohun Bagan
|
Punjab Police
|1980
|Mohun Bagan
|
Mohammedan
|1981
|Border Security Force
|
JCT
|1982
|Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (Joint Winners)
|1983
|JCT
|
Mohun Bagan
|1984
|Mohun Bagan
|
East Bengal
|1985
|Mohun Bagan
|
JCT
|1986
|Mohun Bagan
|
East Bengal
|1987
|JCT
|
Mohun Bagan
|1988
|Border Security Force
|
East Bengal
|
1989
|East Bengal
|
Mohun Bagan
|1990
|East Bengal
|
Mahindra & Mahindra
|1991
|East Bengal
|
Border Security Force
|1992
|JCT
|
Mohammedan Sporting Club
|1993
|East Bengal
|
Punjab State Electricity Board
|1994
|Mohun Bagan
|
East Bengal
|1995
|East Bengal
|
Tata Football Academy
|1996
|JCT
|
Al-Naft
|1997
|FC Kochin
|
Mohun Bagan
|1998
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|
East Bengal
|1999
|Salgaocar
|
East Bengal
|2000
|Mohun Bagan
|
Mahindra United
|2001
|Mahindra United
|
Churchill Brothers
|2002
|East Bengal
|
Army XI
|2003
|Salgaocar
|
East Bengal
|2004
|East Bengal
|
Mohun Bagan
|2005
|Army XI
|
Sporting Goa
|2006
|Dempo SC
|
JCT
|2007
|Churchill Brothers
|
Mahindra United
|2008
|Mahindra United
|
Churchill Brothers
|2009
|Churchill Brothers
|
Mohun Bagan
|2010
|United SC
|
JCT
|2011
|Churchill Brothers
|
Prayag United
|2012
|Air India
|
Dodsal FC
|2013
|Mohammedan Sporting Club
|
ONGC
|2014
|Salgaocar
|
Pune FC
|2016
|Army Green
|
NEROCA FC
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala
|
Mohun Bagan
|2021
|FC Goa
|
Mohammedan Sporting Club
|2022
|Bengaluru FC
|
Mumbai City FC