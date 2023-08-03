Quick links:
Image: mohunbagansg/Twitter
Mohun Bagan Super Giant have defeated the Bangladesh Army 5-0 to open their Durand Cup campaign in style
Kiyan Nassiri adds a fifth
Lalrinliana Hnamte taps in from Liston Colaco's freekick to score a fourth for his side
It is going to be a long second half for Bangladesh Army
Mohun Bagan have a comfortable three goal lead at halftime
Referee brandishes a red card to Bangladesh Army's Mijanur Rahman for a rash foul on Liston Colaco
Suhail chipped over the Bangladesh Army custodian as the Green and Maroons have now scored a third
Hnamte is fouled inside the box and referee points out to the spot. Manvir Singh makes no mistake as he doubles the lead for MBSG.
Mohun Bagan have managed to use both their flanks pretty fluently
Liston Colaco taps in to provide an important lead to Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan have looked more threatening in the opening few minutes
Match starts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was introduced to both sets of players
Islam Rana(GK), Mehdi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Hasan Murad, Rajib Hossain, Minhajur Abdein, Sazzad Hossen, Jafar Iqbal, Sahariar Emon, Mijanur Rahman, Samimul Haque (C)
Manvir Singh starts for the Green and Maroons
Ahead of the gruelling campaign, Durand Cup will serve as a kind of pre-season tournament for all the Indian clubs.
As part of the opening ceremony, a short under half an hour cultural programme, high on skill and entertainment and performed by various units of the Indian Army
The Green and Maroons have brought in some of the biggest names in Indian football with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa
Mohun Bagan Super Giant should have an easy outing against the Bangladesh Army Football Team
