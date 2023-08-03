Last Updated:

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Defeat Bangladesh Army 5-0 In Opening Encounter

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set for a grand kickoff as Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host the visiting Bangladesh Army Football Team in the opening match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 3rd August. The reigning ISL champions will look to stamp their authority from the very beginning.

Anirban Sarkar
Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army live updates

19:47 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan had a brilliant start top Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have defeated the Bangladesh Army 5-0 to open their Durand Cup campaign in style

19:47 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Kiyan Nassiri strikes

Kiyan Nassiri adds a fifth

19:09 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan have a fourth

Lalrinliana Hnamte taps in from Liston Colaco's freekick to score a fourth for his side

19:03 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: second half starts

It is going to be a long second half for Bangladesh Army

18:38 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan lead at the break

Mohun Bagan have a comfortable three goal lead at halftime

18:38 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mijanur Rahman has been given a red card

Referee brandishes a red card to Bangladesh Army's Mijanur Rahman for a rash foul on Liston Colaco

18:31 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: The Mariners have another goal

Suhail chipped over the Bangladesh Army custodian as the Green and Maroons have now scored a third

18:18 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan double the lead

Hnamte is fouled inside the box and referee points out to the spot. Manvir Singh makes no mistake as he doubles the lead for MBSG.

18:10 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: The Green and Maroons have been dominating from the start

Mohun Bagan have managed to use both their flanks pretty fluently

18:02 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan take the lead

Liston Colaco taps in to provide an important lead to Mohun Bagan

18:02 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan have had a positive start

Mohun Bagan have looked more threatening in the opening few minutes

17:48 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Army kicks off

Match starts

17:45 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is in the stadium

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was introduced to both sets of players

17:32 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Bangladesh Army name their lineup

Islam Rana(GK), Mehdi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Hasan Murad, Rajib Hossain, Minhajur Abdein, Sazzad Hossen, Jafar Iqbal, Sahariar Emon, Mijanur Rahman, Samimul Haque (C)

17:17 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan announce their lineup

Manvir Singh starts for the Green and Maroons

 

16:48 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: This will serve as a preparatory stage for all the clubs

Ahead of the gruelling campaign, Durand Cup will serve as a kind of pre-season tournament for all the Indian clubs.

15:18 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: A cultural programme will be a part of the opening ceremony

As part of the opening ceremony, a short under half an hour cultural programme, high on skill and entertainment and performed by various units of the Indian Army

15:18 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan are a formidable side

The Green and Maroons have brought in some of the biggest names in Indian football with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa

15:18 IST, August 3rd 2023
Durand Cup 2023 live updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Bangladesh Army Football Team

Mohun Bagan Super Giant should have an easy outing against the Bangladesh Army Football Team

 

