Durand Cup: Four High-octane Fixtures To Watch Out For In 132nd Edition Of The Tournament

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is around the corner as Asia's oldest tournament is slated to start on 3rd August. 24 teams, including two foreign sides, will participate in this edition with the final scheduled to be held on 3rd September in Kolkata. Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the last season to claim their maiden title. Kolkata, Shillong and Kokrajhar will stage the tournament this time.

3 things you need to know

Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest football tournament

Six teams consisting of four groups have been formed

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have dominated the Durand Cup as they have lifted the trophy 16 times each

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant (12th August)

The much anticipated Kolkata derby will take place on 12th August. East Bengal hasn't done well since its inception in the Indian Super League, while their archrival Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the defending champions of the ISL. The Green and Maroons roped in a number of talented players with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad and would seek to start the season on a winning note. New East Bengal manager Carles Cuadrat will be at the helm for the first time in this tournament and this will be the perfect opportunity to gauge his team ahead of the gruelling season.

Also Read: 132nd Durand Cup set for grand kick-off at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC (8th August)

Mumbai City FC failed at the final hurdle as they had to digest a bitter defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup 2022 final. Group B is termed one of the toughest groups in this iconic tournament and the fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC on 8th August could be the key to unlocking the group.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters (18th August)

Bengaluru FC will renew their rivalries with their southern rival Kerala Blasters on 18th August. The Blues managed to edge Kerala in ill-tempered ISL playoffs and also got the better of them in the Super Cup. Both teams have had their fair share of rivalry in the past and JFC would look to hit the ground right this time.

Also Read: Durand Cup: Army veterans' 'heart-pounding' leap from 65 floors will leave you stunned

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC (10th August)

Hyderabad FC are scheduled to take on Chennaiyin FC on 10th August in a Group E fixture. Hyderabad finished second in the ISL table after the group stage while Chennaiyin finished a distant 8th last campaign. The appointment of Owen Coyle could bring a positive output as the manager guided the side to the ISL final in his earlier stint.