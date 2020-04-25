Dutch Football League Cancelled Immediately; No Winners, Promotion Or Relegation This Year

The Royal Dutch Football Association has decided to cancel the remainder of the Dutch football league immediately due to coronavirus and the uncertainty regarding the resumption of the football season. In an announcement on Friday, the authorities stated that the decision was necessary and took note that it will "cause great disappointment" to some fans and clubs.

Dutch league suspended

A statement read, "The professional football board has decided, after consulting clubs, players and coaches, and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to stop the 2019/2020 competition and to allocate the places for European club football on the basis of the current league table. This is in accordance with UEFA guidelines."

Among the main points of contention was promotion and demotion and the Association stated that since there are no clear guidelines regarding the same a decision that been made "to promote and not to be demoted." since there "many rounds still have to be played in the competitions, we believe that we cannot apply promotion/relegation and that is decided."

The authorities clarified that no team will be awarded the championship and that it was "not appropriate to speak of a championship."

Ajax was level on points with second-placed AZ Alkmaar but ahead on goal difference when the league was suspended on March 12. The Dutch soccer federation, known as the KNVB, said Ajax was considered to be on top of the final standings but won’t be awarded a 35th national title.

The Women's league, U-19 league, and Eredivisie Hall have ben suspended immediately as well.

