Dutch Footballer Quincy Promes To Be Prosecuted For Attempted Manslaughter

Problems seem to be mounting for Netherlands football team forward Quincy Promes with reports emerging about the footballer set to be prosecuted for attempted manslaughter.

As per the report by Goal.com, the Spartak Moscow star was arrested last year in relation to a stabbing that took place in Abcoude in July 2020. The former Ajax player was released after two days in custody. However, Amsterdam's Public Prosecution Service has now confirmed that he will be tried.

What charges will be pressed against Quincy Promes?

Quincey Promes will be charged with attempted manslaughter and serious assault. He has been accused of stabbing a relative in the leg in front of several witnesses at a family party. As per the report, the relative, who survived the stabbing but was left with serious knee injuries, has claimed that the attack was unprovoked, but the police have sent a full investigation file to the Prosecution Service in May.

When is Quincy Promes trial date?

While the exact date of Quincy Promes trial is yet to be announced, the report states that the public prosecutor has confirmed that his lawyer has been informed of the decision to charge him. The hearing will be arranged pending any further investigation from Promes' legal team, but it has been reported that the Spartak Moscow star could face up to 42 months in prison if found guilty. According to the BBC, Promes has said little about the incident to date but has denied any involvement through his lawyer.

Quincy Promes' future with Netherlands football team

The incident involving Quincy Promes happened while he was playing for Ajax. He joined Spartak for a second spell in February. While the striker will continue to play for his current club, Netherlands Football Team coach Louis van Gaal has made it clear that the striker will not be called up to play for the national team until the legal issues are cleared up. The striker has, to date, scored seven goals in 50 appearances for the Netherlands national team since his debut in 2014.

Quincy Promes' club career

Quincy started his career with Twente in 2011 where he spent three seasons before moving to Russian club Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2014. The Dutch international excelled in Russia, winning the Footballer of the Year in 2017 and finishing the 2017–18 season as Russian Premier League top scorer. A €20 million transfer to Sevilla followed, but the winger struggled for form and was subsequently sold to Ajax for a loss of €15.7 million. Promes made his debut for The Netherlands in 2014 and has made 46 appearances for The Oranje, scoring seven goals.