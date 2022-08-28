East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup Live Stream: How To Watch Kolkata Derby LIVE?

ATK Mohun Bagan is up against SC East Bengal in the Group B match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 in Kolkata on Sunday evening. The matchup will be the first Kolkata Derby of the season as both teams seek to clinch their maiden victory of the season by winning the match. While East Bengal is placed 3rd in the Group B standings with two draws, Mohun Bagan is placed 4th with a draw and a loss.

Both teams are placed in Group B alongside the Mumbai City, Rajasthan United and Indian Navy teams. East Bengal started their Durand Cup 2022 campaign on August 22 with their campaign opener against the Indian Navy, which ended in a 0-0 draw. In their second game, the team returned with a 0-0 draw against Rajasthan United on August 25.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan kicked off their campaign with a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Rajasthan United on August 20. Mohun Bagan heads into the match against East Bengal on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City on August 24. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details about the match.

When will the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 match start?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group B match of Durand Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday.

Where is the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 match being played?

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group B match of Durand Cup 2022 is slated to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, India.

How to watch the live telecast of East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India?

Indian football fans can watch the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group B match of Durand Cup 2022 on Sports 18.

How to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India?

The live streaming of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group B match of Durand Cup 2022 will be available on Voot and Jio TV.