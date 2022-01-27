Ecuador Vs Brazil Live Stream: How To Watch World Cup Qualifiers In India, UK And US?

Ecuador are all set to host Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria on Thursday night, local time. Brazil became the first team to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup among the South American nations in October, last year and will look to test their players for the national team during their clash against Ecuador. While Brazil sit at the top World Cup qualifiers points table among the CONMEBOL nations with no losses, two draws, and 11 wins from 13 matches, Ecuador sit third in the standings with seven wins, two draws, and five losses.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Team News

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior is expected to be one of the key players in Thursday’s match as he is currently riding high on a red hot form in club football for the La Liga side, Real Madrid. Brazil’s coach Tite has been accused of no giving the 21-year-old enough game time, the coach has remained silent on the matter. Meanwhile, Junior’s training session on Tuesday suggested that he is most likely to play on Thursday.

At the same time, Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador will be looking to clinch with four points in their remaining matches. Heading into their home game on Thursday, Ecuador is expected to make a few changes to their starting line-up which drew their friendly game against El Salvador last month. Alfaro may bring in goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez, while Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, and Piero Hincapie are also expected to start the game.

Ecuador vs Brazil: Live Streaming Details in India, US, and UK

Unfortunately for the Indian football fans, the World Cup qualifier match between Ecuador and Brazil will not be telecasted in India. However, interested fans can catch the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the team. The match is scheduled to start at 2:20 am IST on Friday in India. Soccer fans in the United States (US) can enjoy live action from Thursday’s match by tuning into the live stream by Fubo TV, while Premier Sports 1 will telecast the match in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm on Thursday in the US and at 9:00 pm on Thursday in the UK.

(Image: AP)