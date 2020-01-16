Eden Hazard Accepts Being OVERWEIGHT Before Real Madrid Move, Says He Was On Vacation

Chelsea fans will undoubtedly miss the glorious sight of former player Eden Hazard gliding down the wings and terrorising Premier League opponents on a regular basis. The Belgian's high-profile move to Real Madrid has yet to reach its peak with the winger currently sidelined due to an injury. Eden Hazard, who has scored one goal for Real Madrid in eight appearances, recently made a startling revelation about his weight before his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Also Read | Jack Wilshere HILARIOUSLY scares West Ham teammate Declan Rice by hiding in a dryer

Eden Hazard steps up rehabilitation ahead of potential return from injury

Eden Hazard working on his recovery during Real Madrid’s training session today 🙏 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/eYgYsidjv5 — Vamos Hazard (@VamosHazard) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham target Gedson Fernandes who was bought for €250 and 25 footballs

Eden Hazard admits that he was overweight before joining Real Madrid

🗣 Eden Hazard: "It's true, I was overweight, I can't lie. But if I'm on holiday, I'm on holiday. I gained five kilos in the summer. I'm someone who puts on weight very quickly, but I can lose it fast as well." pic.twitter.com/lXAeUizHKw — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona left wondering as Xavi Hernandez rejects January approach

In a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Eden Hazard spoke about issues surrounding his weight. The former Chelsea winger added that “[My weight?] I don’t hide it. When I am on vacation, I am on vacation. I am someone who takes weight fast and loses it fast. When I was in Lille at 18, I weighed 72 kilos. Afterwards, I gained muscle mass up to 75 kilos. On a bad day, I weight 77 kilos but weighed 80 this summer. I lost everything in ten days.” Eden Hazard was pictured on the training circuit with Real Madrid fitness coach recently which sparked rumours that he could return to the starting line-up for the Atletico Madrid clash next month.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against EVERY Serie A side he's played against

Eden Hazard eager to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu

.@hazardeden10: "The first two months, what I did was not enough, I said to myself: 'I can do better.' I really felt better after. I don't do everything right, but I try. The first two months, I said to myself: 'You are new, be simple.'" pic.twitter.com/XslnYTSFH5 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp ranks above Sir Alex Ferguson in Neil Warnock's top five managers list