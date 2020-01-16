The Debate
Eden Hazard Accepts Being OVERWEIGHT Before Real Madrid Move, Says He Was On Vacation

Football News

Belgian football ace - Eden Hazard - revealed that he was almost 11 pounds overweight ahead of his proposed move to Real Madrid from Chelsea last summer.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chelsea fans will undoubtedly miss the glorious sight of former player Eden Hazard gliding down the wings and terrorising Premier League opponents on a regular basis. The Belgian's high-profile move to Real Madrid has yet to reach its peak with the winger currently sidelined due to an injury. Eden Hazard, who has scored one goal for Real Madrid in eight appearances, recently made a startling revelation about his weight before his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Eden Hazard steps up rehabilitation ahead of potential return from injury

Eden Hazard admits that he was overweight before joining Real Madrid

In a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Eden Hazard spoke about issues surrounding his weight. The former Chelsea winger added that “[My weight?] I don’t hide it. When I am on vacation, I am on vacation. I am someone who takes weight fast and loses it fast. When I was in Lille at 18, I weighed 72 kilos. Afterwards, I gained muscle mass up to 75 kilos. On a bad day, I weight 77 kilos but weighed 80 this summer. I lost everything in ten days.” Eden Hazard was pictured on the training circuit with Real Madrid fitness coach recently which sparked rumours that he could return to the starting line-up for the Atletico Madrid clash next month.

Eden Hazard eager to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu

Published:
COMMENT
