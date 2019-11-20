Premier League: Eden Hazard Has Backed Chelsea Against Manchester City

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has expressed his views on the Premier League clash between his former club Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City. Hazard believes that Chelsea are capable of defeating the champions and has backed the Blues before the fixture. Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after the international break.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid last summer after a successful stint at the Stamford Bridge. And when the former Blue was asked by the media if he thinks Chelsea can beat City, Hazard said that he does think so. However, he also accepted that it is not going to be easy and that it is hard to play at the Etihad. Hazard believes that Lampard’s young guns are capable enough to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side away.

Hazard stated that the last time he played against City, he lost 6-0. So there are bad memories for him and Chelsea. But he thinks that this season, the Blues are really good. They are young, but they are really good, so there are high hopes from them. He said that when he watches Chelsea now, there is “no Hazard but it's a party”. They can score, they can score a lot of goals, the fans are happy, they are third in the league, so it is going to be a great season. They just need to stay there, win games and that's it.

Eden Hazard speaks highly of Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard’s young side are performing well at the moment in the Premier League. They currently sit at third place in the points table with a point higher than City. Hazard has also spoken highly of Lampard’s impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival as the manager last summer. He believes that Chelsea’s young and fearless side can go to the Etihad with genuine hopes of winning.

