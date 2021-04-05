Eden Hazard Injury Update: Real Madrid Forward Trains Ahead Of Liverpool UCL Clash

Real Madrid's next clash will feature a repeat of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final as they face Liverpool on Tuesday. With the two teams set to battle it out for a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, it becomes all the more important for the two teams to have their key players. With that in mind, what is the latest Eden Hazard injury update? Will Eden Hazard play vs Liverpool?

Eden Hazard injury update: Will Eden Hazard play vs Liverpool?

The latest news coming from the Spanish capital will not be pleasing to the ears of Liverpool fans as Eden Hazard trained ahead of the UCL clash against Liverpool. The international break gave the Belgian international enough time to recuperate and Hazard is now nearing full fitness sooner than expected. Although Hazard was not a part of the squad that defeated Eibar on the weekend, Zinedine Zidane is hopeful that the Belgian forward could be fit soon.

After the win against Eibar, Zidane said, "Hopefully we can get [Federico] Valverde and Hazard back. We will see tomorrow and the day after. Today it was not possible but I hope that on Tuesday they can be with us." If Hazard is indeed deemed fit, Real Madrid will have a massive injury boost considering club captain Sergio Ramos is unlikely to feature for the clash against Liverpool.

How to watch Champions League quarter-final live in India? Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will take place at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST. The second leg will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 12:30 AM IST.

In India, the UCL fixtures of Real Madrid vs Liverpool will broadcast live on the Sony Sports network. The Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

UCL fixtures: Real Madrid's road to the final

Although Zinedine Zidane had one of the best runs with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League when he won the title three years in a row (2016, 2017, 2018), this season will be far from easy. Not only is the Real Madrid squad weakened by injuries but even if they were to beat Liverpool, they would face another difficult challenge from Chelsea or Porto in the semi-finals. The other four teams still remaining in the competition include defending champions Bayern Munich, 2019-20 Champions League finalists PSG, quadruple aspirants Manchester City and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.