EFL Cup LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Carabao Cup Matches LIVE In India, UK And US?

Image: AP
With the Carabao Cup third-round matches all set to begin as Manchester City looking for a fifth consecutive title, they will face Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday, September 22 at 12:15 AM IST. Also in action in the third round will be Liverpool who will take on Norwich City, Manchester United who will face West Ham United and Aston Villa who takes on Chelsea.
The first set of matches are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 12:15 AM IST, and the second set of the third round matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 23 at 12:15 AM IST. Take a look at how to watch Carabao Cup Matches live in India, the UK, and the USA:
For football fans in India, the Carabao Cup matches can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website for all premium users. The timings and schedule for the matches are below:
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Brentford vs Oldham Athletic
Burnley vs Rochdale
Fulham vs Leeds United
Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers vs Everton
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Watford vs Stoke City
Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Wolves vs Spurs
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City
Millwall vs Leicester City
For football fans who wish to watch the Carabao Cup, they can tune in to Sky Sports. However, they will only be broadcasting two fixtures from the total of 16 this week, Norwich City vs Liverpool on Tuesday, September 21 at 7:45 PM BST and Manchester United vs West Ham United on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:45 PM BST.
For fans who would like to watch Carabao Cup matches live in the US, they will have to tune in to ESPN, the streaming platform ESPN+ with seven of the 16 matches being broadcast. The following matches will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+:
Fulham vs Leeds United
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Queens Park Rangers vs Everton
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur