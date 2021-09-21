EFL Cup LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Carabao Cup Matches LIVE In India, UK And US?

With the Carabao Cup third-round matches all set to begin as Manchester City looking for a fifth consecutive title, they will face Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday, September 22 at 12:15 AM IST. Also in action in the third round will be Liverpool who will take on Norwich City, Manchester United who will face West Ham United and Aston Villa who takes on Chelsea.

The first set of matches are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 12:15 AM IST, and the second set of the third round matches are scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 23 at 12:15 AM IST. Take a look at how to watch Carabao Cup Matches live in India, the UK, and the USA:

How to watch Carabao Cup Matches live in India

For football fans in India, the Carabao Cup matches can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website for all premium users. The timings and schedule for the matches are below:

Wednesday, September 22 at 12:15 AM IST

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic

Burnley vs Rochdale

Fulham vs Leeds United

Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Watford vs Stoke City

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland

Thursday, September 23 at 12:15 AM IST

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Wolves vs Spurs

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City

Millwall vs Leicester City

How to watch Carabao Cup Matches live in the UK

For football fans who wish to watch the Carabao Cup, they can tune in to Sky Sports. However, they will only be broadcasting two fixtures from the total of 16 this week, Norwich City vs Liverpool on Tuesday, September 21 at 7:45 PM BST and Manchester United vs West Ham United on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:45 PM BST.

How to watch Carabao Cup Matches live in the USA

For fans who would like to watch Carabao Cup matches live in the US, they will have to tune in to ESPN, the streaming platform ESPN+ with seven of the 16 matches being broadcast. The following matches will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+:

Tuesday, September 21 at 2:45 PM ET

Fulham vs Leeds United

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Queens Park Rangers vs Everton

Wednesday, September 22 at 2:45 PM ET

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

(Image: AP)