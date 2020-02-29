EIB Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, LaLiga Schedule And Updates

Levante will take on Eibar away from home at Ipurua in their LaLiga match-up on February 29, 2020. Levante stunned Real Madrid with a 0-1 win last time in the LaLiga. They will hope to build on that win against Eibar as well. Eibar are winless in their last five outings and require a win against Levante on Saturday to avoid relegation this season. You can play the EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the EIB vs LET Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Levante's Jose Campana will be the key player for his side on Saturday

EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction

EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction - Eibar squad

Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Aragón, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Iván Ramis, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Álvaro Tejero, Sergio Cubero, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Paulo Oliveira, Sebastián Cristóforo, Charles, Pedro León, Takashi Inui, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Fabián Orellana, Pablo de Blasis, Kike, Ekhi Bravo

EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction - Levante squad

Koke Vegas, Aitor Fernández, Iván López, Toño, Róber, Óscar Duarte, Sergio Postigo, Bruno, Carlos Clerc, Coke, Gonzalo Pereira, Eliseo Falcon, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Rúben Vezo, Jorge Miramón, Borja Mayoral, José Campaña, Daniel Cárdenas, Pablo Martínez, Sergio León, Hernâni, Roger Martí, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero

EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction: Match schedule

Date - Saturday, February 29, 2020

Kick-Off time - 5:30 PM (IST)

Venue - Ipurua

EIB vs LET Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: D Cardenas

Defenders: R Correa, I Ramis, A Tejero

Midfielders: P Leon, G Escalante, E Exposito, J Campana

Forwards: C Oliveira (VC), R Marti (C), J Luis Morales

EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction

Levante will start as favourites to win against SD Eibar in their LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these EIB vs LET Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The EIB vs LET Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

