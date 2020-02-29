EIB Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, LaLiga Schedule And Updates

Levante will take on Eibar away from home at Ipurua in their LaLiga match-up on February 29, 2020. Levante stunned Real Madrid with a 0-1 win last time in the LaLiga. They will hope to build on that win against Eibar as well. Eibar are winless in their last five outings and require a win against Levante on Saturday to avoid relegation this season. You can play the EIB vs LET Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the EIB vs LET Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Also Read | Real Madrid reportedly set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next season
🎨🖼Our painter @JoseGCampana https://t.co/yL0Hv95V47— Levante UD 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@LevanteUDen) February 27, 2020
Also Read | El Clasico 2020 date, Real Madrid vs Barcelona time and telecast in India
Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Aragón, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Iván Ramis, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Álvaro Tejero, Sergio Cubero, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Paulo Oliveira, Sebastián Cristóforo, Charles, Pedro León, Takashi Inui, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Fabián Orellana, Pablo de Blasis, Kike, Ekhi Bravo
Koke Vegas, Aitor Fernández, Iván López, Toño, Róber, Óscar Duarte, Sergio Postigo, Bruno, Carlos Clerc, Coke, Gonzalo Pereira, Eliseo Falcon, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, José Luis Morales, Rúben Vezo, Jorge Miramón, Borja Mayoral, José Campaña, Daniel Cárdenas, Pablo Martínez, Sergio León, Hernâni, Roger Martí, Rubén Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero
Also Read | NOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news, Premier League schedule and updates
Date - Saturday, February 29, 2020
Kick-Off time - 5:30 PM (IST)
Venue - Ipurua
Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Lucas Tousart stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in UCL
Goalkeeper: D Cardenas
Defenders: R Correa, I Ramis, A Tejero
Midfielders: P Leon, G Escalante, E Exposito, J Campana
Forwards: C Oliveira (VC), R Marti (C), J Luis Morales
Levante will start as favourites to win against SD Eibar in their LaLiga clash on Saturday.
Also Read | Champions League: Real Madrid will beat Man City comfortably without Hazard, says Ambani