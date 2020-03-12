The Debate
Eintracht Vs FC Basel Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Match Preview

Football News

FC Basel will go up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League clash. Here are the Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming details.

Eintracht vs FC Basel

Eintracht Frankfurt will host FC Basel in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night. The Eintracht vs FC Basel scheduled match will be played behind closed doors as a precaution against the persisting Coronavirus outbreak. Here are the Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming details and other updates.

Also Read | Premier League matches to be played in empty stadiums due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Europa League live updates

Eintracht vs FC Basel match to be played behind closed doors

Also Read | LASK vs Man United live streaming details and Europa League match preview

Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming and preview

This will be the first competitive meeting between Eintracht and FC Basel on the European stage. Both teams head into the Europa League Round of 16 clash with great determination to move forward amidst all the chaos caused by the Coronavirus outbreak across Europe and the rest of the world. Basel have won each of their last three Europa League matches without conceding a goal.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their last 12 Europa League knockout matches. It will be interesting to see which of these two well-balanced sides prevails at the Commerzbank Arena on Wednesday.

Also Read | LAK vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all Europa League details

Europa League live updates

Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming details

Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming - Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16
Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming: - Date and Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM IST 
Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming -  Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt
Where to Watch Eintracht vs FC Basel live streaming in India: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Also Read | Coronavirus threatens Seattle's MLB, MLS, NHL and other sporting events: Report

Eintracht Frankfurt players warm-up ahead of FC Basel clash

Also Read | Paul Pogba putting in the hard yards ahead of return from injury for Manchester United

