'El Clasico Is Always Complicated': Fernando Sanz On Barca Vs Real Madrid Without Messi

With the El Clasico just around the corner, Real Madrid is preparing for a tough visit against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday. There is a lot of talk about Barcelona playing without Lionel Messi against Real Madrid for the first time in years and whether they will manage to cope without him. According to former Real Madrid defender, Fernando Sanz, director of the ambassador's project La Liga, the departure of Messi does not define the El Clasico.

Fernando Sanz comments on Messi's absence in El Classico

Answering a question from Republic World Sanz said that while it is complicated for Barcelona without Messi, they still have some great players in the form of Ansu Fati, Gavi, and Memphis Depay.

Speaking at a press conference organised by La Liga, Fernando Sanz said: "Messi is the best player in the world but now he left Barcelona, and of course with Messi on the pitch for Barcelona and without him on the pitch, the match against Real Madrid will be very tough. Now it is more complicated for Barcelona because Messi is not on the pitch but of course for Barcelona on the pitch there will be unbelievable players like Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay, etc."

'El Clasico is always complicated'

He then added that the Classico is always complicated, with Lionel Messi or without him because they are the two biggest teams in the world which is what makes the El Clasico so great.

"The Clasico is always complicated because they (both Real Madrid and Barcelona) will play against the biggest club in the world. This is the good thing about the El Clasico, this is a good thing for our competition of La Liga. So we will see what will happen but nothing to do with Messi on the pitch or not on the pitch, it's regarding Barcelona and Real Madrid," added Sanz.

The El Clasico will be a tough clash as the two footballing giants go all out for the win. The winner will not only have boasting rights over their rivals but also a boost to their La Liga title ambitions.

(Image: La Liga)