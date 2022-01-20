Elche Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Match In India, US And UK?

In a feisty clash, Elche will take on La Liga's No.1 placed team Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 20, at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain. Elche and Madrid did face each other earlier in the season in La Liga and the Blancos got their better of Elche 2-1. It was an intense clash that saw an Elche player being sent off.

Currently, Elche are 15th in the league standings but are on a good run having avoided defeat in their last four matches in all competitions including three wins and a draw. As for Real Madrid, they are sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga with a five-point lead over second-place Sevilla. The Blancos also just picked up their first trophy when they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Check out the live streaming details for the Copa dey Rey round of 16 Elche vs Real Madrid match in India, the US, and the UK.

How to live stream the Elche vs Real Madrid match in India

For football fans in India who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Elche on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. The match is also not available for live stream in India, however, fans can head to the official websites of the respective clubs for real-time updates of the match. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 20, at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain.

Elche vs Real Madrid live stream details for the UK

For football fans in the UK who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Elche on TV, they can head to Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM GMT on Thursday, January 20, at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain.

Elche vs Real Madrid live stream details for the US

For football fans in the US who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Elche on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. However, the match can be live streamed on the ESPN+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain.