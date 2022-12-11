Emmanuel Macron To Travel To Qatar To Support France In Semi-finals At World Cup: Report

Quick links:
Image: AP
French President Emmanuel Macron will reportedly travel to Qatar to support the France national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera confirmed on December 11. The defending champions will now play Morocco in the semi-finals on December 14 after they qualified for the last four with an outstanding 2-1 victory over England on Saturday.
According to RMC Sport, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has confirmed that president Emmanuel Macron will be in Qatar for the France vs Morocco semi-final. The confirmation comes a day after Macron himself took to Twitter to congratulate the French team for making it to the semi-finals.
"Congratulations to the Blues! The whole country is behind you: we will go to the end together. To the Moroccans: we salute your historic victory. See you in the semi-finals," wrote the French president. Morocco will face France in the semi-finals after beating Portugal 1-0 on December 10.
Emmanuel Macron se rendra au Qatar pour assister à la demi-finale des Bleus, comme il l’avait annoncé. 🇫🇷— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) December 10, 2022
(@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/kr78J9YXec
Bravo aux Bleus ! Tout le pays est derrière vous : nous irons au bout ensemble. Aux Marocains : nous saluons votre victoire historique. Rendez-vous en demi-finale ! https://t.co/68vVkonPpE— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 10, 2022
Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
Giroud raced away in delight when his header deflected off England defender Harry Maguire and sailed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead in the 17th minute with a powerful drive from 20 meters (yards).