Emmanuel Macron To Travel To Qatar To Support France In Semi-finals At World Cup: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron will reportedly travel to Qatar to support the France national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera confirmed on December 11. The defending champions will now play Morocco in the semi-finals on December 14 after they qualified for the last four with an outstanding 2-1 victory over England on Saturday.

Emmanuel Macron to travel to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

According to RMC Sport, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has confirmed that president Emmanuel Macron will be in Qatar for the France vs Morocco semi-final. The confirmation comes a day after Macron himself took to Twitter to congratulate the French team for making it to the semi-finals.

"Congratulations to the Blues! The whole country is behind you: we will go to the end together. To the Moroccans: we salute your historic victory. See you in the semi-finals," wrote the French president. Morocco will face France in the semi-finals after beating Portugal 1-0 on December 10.

Emmanuel Macron se rendra au Qatar pour assister à la demi-finale des Bleus, comme il l’avait annoncé. 🇫🇷



(@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/kr78J9YXec — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) December 10, 2022

Bravo aux Bleus ! Tout le pays est derrière vous : nous irons au bout ensemble. Aux Marocains : nous saluons votre victoire historique. Rendez-vous en demi-finale ! https://t.co/68vVkonPpE — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 10, 2022

France qualifies for World Cup semis with brilliant win over England

Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Giroud raced away in delight when his header deflected off England defender Harry Maguire and sailed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead in the 17th minute with a powerful drive from 20 meters (yards).

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP