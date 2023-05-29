'End Of Pep Era': Chelsea Fans Rejoice Move To Appointment Mauricio Pochettino As Manager

Chelsea have announced the appointment of former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino on a two-year deal on Monday. The Argentine will take charge from 1st July, 2023 as he will replace interim manager Frank Lampard in the dugout. This will be Pochettino's third stint in the Premier League having already managed Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

Chelsea appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager, netizens compare him with Pep Guardiola

Chelsea's campaign hasnt gone the way they would have hoped as they finished in a distant 12th. They will not be lying their trade in Europe next season and Pochettino's foremost priority would be to secure a place in the Champions League for the Blues.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

Chelsea co-sporting director duo Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley issued a statement.

"Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

The West London giants splashed the money in the last two transfer windows on players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Wesley Fofana but failed to grind out the desired result so far. Chelsea fans have celebrated Pochettino's arrival by comparing him with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

End of Pep Era..... — Miss Chelsea1221 (@MissChelsea1221) May 29, 2023

Welcome Poch! Hopefully you are able to bring back our smiles! — Guti (@Gutiano) May 29, 2023

Best wishes to Poch, our new head coach. May you achieve great success and have a fruitful tenure as the gaffer of our team #Chelsea #Pochettino — Kingsley (@kingsleyrainbow) May 29, 2023

Pep and his boys aren't ready for what's coming! — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) May 29, 2023

Welcome to Chelsea Poch! I wish you the best success with Chelsea. — Yasser (@Yaser_moha) May 29, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can achieve new heights under his guidance as Pochettino does have the authority to inflict damage on the opposition's ranks.