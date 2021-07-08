Last Updated:

England Fan Shines Laser Light On Denmark Goalkeeper's Face During Penalty In Euro 2020

Many people took to social media to express their outrage at what they saw as disgraceful behaviour by an English fan during an international match.

Following England's emphatic win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final, an inappropriate behaviour purportedly by an English fan has come to light. The game between England and Denmark came down to the wire, with both teams holding their nerves until a last-minute goal by Harry Kane propelled England to the second Euro 2020 finalist spot. However, as the game went into extra time and Denmark leaked a penalty, a green light flashed on Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's face while he was defending the post, which many on social media are now speculating was a sick move by an England fan.

The incident occurred in the 103rd minute as Schmeichel was preparing to save the penalty from Harry Kane. A green light suddenly flashed on Schmeichel's face, leaving football fans all over the world confused and angry. Many people took to social media to express their outrage at what they saw as disgraceful behaviour by an English fan during an all-important international match. "I didn’t realise someone was shining a laser pen on Schmeichel during the penalty. What an absolute disgrace," one individual wrote. 

After Denmark took an early lead in the match with a goal in the 30th minute, England bounced back and levelled the scoreboard to assert their dominance. Danish skipper Simon Thorup Kjær scored own goal while saving a hit from England's Bukayo Saka, who had received a beautiful pass from Harry Kane and didn't waste a second to direct it towards the post. Following an action-less second half, England managed to secure a penalty in the extra time and took to the opportunity to score its second of the game. The game ended with the scoreboard reading 2-1 in favour of England. 

Euro 2020 final

England will now face Italy in the final of Euro 2020, which will be held on July 11 at the iconic Wembley Stadium. While Italy has played in three UEFA European Championship finals, England is all set to make a debut in the competition, having previously been ousted in the semi-final on two occasions. The head-to-head record between England and Italy favours the latter. Italy has won 10 of the 27 previous meetings between the two countries, while England has won only eight times, with nine matches ending in draws.

