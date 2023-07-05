England Make Big Changes To Playing XI For 3rd Ashes 2023 Test, Legendary Pacer Dropped

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday unveiled the playing XI for the third Ashes 2023 Test, scheduled to begin on July 6. England has made a few changes to their playing XI from the previous Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. One of the most notable exclusions is James Anderson, who failed to perform well in the opening two Tests of the series. Apart from Anderson, Ollie Pope and Josh Tongue have also been left out for the third game.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first Ashes 2023 Test by 2 wickets

The visitors defeated England in the 2nd Test by 43 runs

The 3rd Test will take place in Headingley from July 6 to 10

Also Read: Overconfidence Or Playing By The Book? 'Bazball' Reduced To Ashes By Mighty Australia

England announces Playing XI for 3rd Test

Moeen Ali is all set to make a return to England's playing XI after missing out on the 2nd Test at Lord's because of an injury. Moeen Ali was injured while fielding in the second innings of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have also been added to the playing XI in order to strengthen the pace attack. James Anderson has been dropped due to his poor performances in the last two games.

📋 We can confirm our XI for the third Ashes Test in Leeds...



Three changes from Lord's...



↩️ Ollie Pope

↩️ Josh Tongue

↩️ Jimmy Anderson



↪️ Moeen Ali

↪️ Mark Wood

↪️ Chris Woakes#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2023

Josh Tongue, who made his Test debut in the previous match, has also been excluded from the playing XI for the 3rd game. Tongue performed well with the new ball, providing England with the breakthrough in both innings. However, the return of Wood and Woakes forced ECB to make the tough call. The rest of the playing XI remains the same.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: England Face Massive Setback, Star Batsman Ruled Out Of Entire Series

England's Playing XI for 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Harry Brook Joe Root Jonny Bairstow (wk) Ben Stokes (c) Moeen Ali Chris Woakes Mark Wood Ollie Robinson Stuart Broad

Image: AP