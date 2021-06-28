England Vs Germany Head To Head Record, History Between The Two Teams And Euro 2020 Stats

England and Germany will renew one of football's oldest and deep-rooted rivalries when they clash in the round of 16 of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The rivalry dates back to the late 1960s and still has its impact almost five decades later as they prepare to take the field at the Wembley stadium. Ahead of the crunch tie, here's a look at the England vs Germany history, England vs Germany head to head record, England vs Germany stats and the England vs Germany predicted lineups.

England vs Germany history

The root of the England vs Germany rivalry can be traced way back to the 1966 World Cup, where the Three Lions achieved success over their counterparts. The game was a highly controversial affair, with Ian Hurst scoring a controversial lead, eventually helping England seal the tie and the World Cup. However, what followed was a German dominance at the world stage, and as the Die Mannschaft have lifted four World Cups and three European Championships, compared to England's sole 1966 success. Over the years England and Germany have played some eventful knockout games, especially in the 1996 Euro, the 2002 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup.

England vs Germany record: England vs Germany head to head stats

England and Germany have faced off in 32 games, with the latter having a marginal advantage over the Three Lions. Germany have won 15 matches, while England have managed 13 victories. The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in 2017 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. In the Euros, both England and Germany have one win each in four games, with two draws including the 1996 semi-final clash, which Germany won via a shootout.

England vs Germany record: England vs Germany stats

England and Germany have played 12 games at the Wembley Stadium, and despite the Three Lions having home advantage, Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in their last five trips to London. Germany have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games in major international tournaments. England, on the other hand, have not conceded in their last six matches at the Euros and have clean sheets in all their games this edition. The Three Lions however have never won a Euro knock-out match within 90 minutes, while Germany are aiming to became the most successful side in UEFA Euro history outright, having won three so far.

England vs Germany predicted lineups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens; Havertz, Muller; Gnabry

