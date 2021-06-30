England Vs Germany: Jose Mourinho Sings ‘It’s Coming Home’ After Three Lions' Massive Win

Jose Mourinho joined in the celebrations after the Three Lions defeated Joachim Low's side in their England vs Germany Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave Gareth Southgate's men a much-needed win to cement a spot in the quarter-finals in the year-long-delayed European Championship. As England fans cheered upon their team's fantastic win over the Germans, a certain Portuguese manager joined in the celebrations as Jose Mourinho was heard singing "It's coming home" following England's win at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho sings "It's coming home" following England vs Germany clash

England's emphatic win over Germany saw the Three Lions fans roar in delight at the end of the 90 minutes with chants of "It's Coming Home" ringing all across London and the UK. Jose Mourinho, who has spent a lot of time in England following his stints as the head coach of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, has been a keen admirer of the Three Lions and continues to keep an eye out for Gareth Southgate's men.

The Roma boss was delighted at the hosts' win at Wembley and was present on talkSPORT with Sol Campbell and Stuart Pearce and was heard playing ‘It’s coming home’ live on air. Speaking on the show, Jose Mourinho revealed that he was singing the famous England anthem to show his happiness for the England win. However, the legendary manager was also quick to add that "it’s not yet coming home" and instructed a warning to Southgate's men.

The Special One shared that the English team needs to learn from the mistakes of France as the reigning World Champions were eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16 in the Euro 2020. He claimed that Gareth Southgate's men need to keep their feet on the ground and not replicate the mistakes Les Bleus made which led to their exit.

Jose Mourinho also added that he expects England to reach the Euro final and make their first-ever appearance in the biggest match of the European competition. Claiming that England are "ready for anything", the new AS Roma head coach has gotten behind Southgate's men after expressing his delight for their win against Germany.

The Three Lions are set to take on Ukraine in their quest to reach the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 where they will play the winner of the second quarterfinal featuring the Czech Republic and Denmark. The match is scheduled to be played on July 3 in Rome with the Ukraine vs England time seeing the quarter-final kickoff at 12:30 PM IST (Sunday, July 4).

