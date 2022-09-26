England Vs Germany Live Streaming: How To Watch Nations League Match In India, US And UK?

After suffering a humiliating relegation from the top tier of the UEFA Nations League, England will hope to click the reset button as soon as possible when they host 2014 World Cup winners Germany in their final game of the group stage on Monday. The Three Lions have failed to win a single game so far, a run that also includes an embarrassing 4-0 loss against Hungary at home.

It is pertinent to note that the Germans have not fared much better either, having only won one out of their five games so far. With both teams having struggled, they will hope to produce their best performance when they face each other. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India, the US and the UK, and the England vs Germany live streaming details.

What time will England vs Germany begin?

The England vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022 match will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, September 27.

Where will England vs Germany take place?

The England vs Germany game will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clashes on the official social media handles of the two teams.

England vs Germany live streaming details

As for the England vs Germany live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch England vs Germany live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the England vs Germany match live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live streaming of the clash, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. The match will begin live at 7:45 PM BST on Monday, September 26.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream of the England vs Germany game, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Monday, September 26.