England Vs Germany Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Favourites England will take on arch-rivals Germany in the upcoming Round of 16 clash in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 29. Here's a look at how to watch England vs Germany on TV, England vs Germany head to head, team news, and our England vs Germany prediction.

England vs Germany prediction and preview

England carried the tag of favourites heading into the competition and with the elimination of France on Monday, the onus will be on the Three Lions to live up to the expectations. Despite the host of attacking talent in his squad, Gareth Southgate's side have been pragmatic, but efficient, registering two wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic, with a draw against arch-rivals Scotland tucked in the middle. Southgate will now hope to continue the results when they host Germany and avenge his missed penalty, which knocked England out in the semi-final in the 1996 Euro.

For Germany, Joachim Low escaped the possibility of a humiliating group-stage exit after Leon Goretzka scored a late equaliser to seal progression to the knockouts. Die Mannschaft were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to World Champions France, but they bounced back in style to clinch a 4-2 win over defending champions Portugal, before settling for a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Low's side are to the force they were seven years ago when they lifted the World Cup, but the German head coach will hope for a last dance as he is set to hand over the reins to Hansi Flick. Nonetheless, England will be favourites and should seal progression to the quarter-finals.

England vs Germany head-to-head record

England and Germany have faced off in 32 games, with the latter having a marginal advantage over the Three Lions. Germany have won 15 matches, while England have managed 13 victories. The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in 2017 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. In the Euros, both England and Germany have one win each in four games, with two draws including the 1996 semi-final clash, which Germany won via a shootout.

England vs Germany team news

England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be out of quarantine but are unlikely to be considered for the game against Germany. Southgate has nothing to worry about on the injury front, though, as Harry Maguire made his comeback against the Czech Republic and should keep his place in the rearguard alongside John Stones. Germany have Lukas Klostermannruled out, while the likes of Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller are fit and raring to go.

England vs Germany team news: Predicted XIs

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Grealish, Sterling; Kane Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens; Havertz, Muller; Gnabry

England vs Germany live stream: How to watch England vs Germany on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. England vs Germany live broadcast in India will be available from 9:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The England vs Germany live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: England, Germany Twitter)