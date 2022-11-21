England Vs Iran Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 In India On TV & Online?

England and Iran are all set to square off in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday. Earlier on November 20, the tournament kicked off with Ecuador earning a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the Group A match. Meanwhile, the Group B match on Monday will witness England and Iran will encounter each other for the first time in football World Cup history.

While England is coming off a win-less streak in their last six games, Iran has earned two wins in their last five international matches. The match promises to be an exciting encounter as top footballers like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Raheem Sterling take the field on Monday. England and Iran are accompanied by USA and Wales in Group B at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

When will the England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match begin?

The England vs Iran, Group B match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM IST on November 21.

Where will be the England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match played?

England will square off against Iran in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the 45,416-capacity Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Iran, FIFA WC 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Iran, FIFA WC 2022 Group B match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

How to watch the live telecast of the England vs Iran, FIFA WC 2022 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England and Iran on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels on TV.

England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match: Full Squads

England -

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson

Iran -

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi