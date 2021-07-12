English Fans Attack Italians After EURO 2020 Loss; Hurl Racist Abuses, Vandalise Flag

After Italy lifted the EURO 2020 trophy against England in an epic finale to the European Championships at Wembley, violence ensued onto the streets of London with disgruntled England fans unleashing mayhem onto their Italian counterparts. While the aftermath of the match saw both celebrations and mourning, it also saw an ugly side of some England sports fans who began to physically, verbally, and racially attacking their Italian counterparts. The streets of London saw vandalism and violence which escalated to physical brawls between some groups. In some visuals, English fans were seen insulting Italy's national flag by stomping on it.

Netizens React to Wembley violence

Several visitors who had gone to catch the Italy vs England Euro 2020 Final took to Twitter to share the videos of the violence condemning England fans for being 'sore losers.'

Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour. pic.twitter.com/NLtvjgF8Fe — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) July 11, 2021

My son left, it was too dangerous to stay. A man in front of them got glassed in the head. He left just after sending me this photo on WhatsApp.

I'm so relieved they are away from it. pic.twitter.com/ymBs850tjK — Nicola Ní Chofaigh. (@coffey_nicola) July 11, 2021

When you see some of the scenes of violence in Wembley remember that sadly violence won’t be just on the streets this evening. Someone may need you this evening or need this number or the Welsh Live Fear Free Helpline is 0808 80 10 800 https://t.co/zbigfrdTHx — Sophie Howe (@sophiehowe) July 11, 2021

Italy fans were attacked after the game in Wembley, London. Seeing all the racial slurs being thrown at Sancho, Rashford and Saka, I'm really happy Italy won. England fans🤮 #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/l0Z43WFvOG — King Melvin👑 (@melvinnasasira) July 11, 2021

absolutely embarrassing from england fans, even more embarrassing now we lost. GROWN ASS MEN vandalising the streets of London just because of people passing a ball around for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dfhiWnY3Gc — Quincy ४ 💀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Duplicity_Skull) July 12, 2021

English fans subject own players to racial abuse

Apart from the Wembley violence, even England's own players who missed penalty kicks against Italy in the Euro 2020 final were subjected to racial abuse online. After the Italy vs England match, English Football Association issued a statement condemning the language used against the players.

“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,” the statement said. “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” it added

Notably, ugly scenes had broken out in London even before the match when hundreds of fans without tickets tried to enter the Wembley Stadium and attempted to battle with stewards and police to go past the lines. Italy lifted the Euro 2020 title by edging England on penalties 3-2, 1-1 after extra time.