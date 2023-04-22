Last Updated:

EPL: Netizens React To Arsenal's Heroic Comeback Against Southampton

This was Arsenal's third consecutive draw which has now put them in a very complicated position as long as the EPL title race is concerned.

Anirban Sarkar
Arsenal

English Premier League: Arsenal managed to salvage a point during a chaotic 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League. The Gunners have seemingly lost their grip in the title race having drawn two consecutive matches in the top flight. Mikel Arteta's side sits at the top with 75 points but Manchester City have an edge having played two games less than the North Londoners.

Arsenal opened the EPL title race with a 3-3 draw against Southampton

Carlos Alcarez had put the Saints ahead after just 28 seconds and former Arsenal loyalist Theo Walcott doubled the lead for the visitors. Gabriel Martinelli reduced the deficit for the home side but Duje Caleta-Car extended the lead as he headed home taking advantage of some shoddy Arsenal defending.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka restored parity for their team but this was their third consecutive draw which has now put them in a very complicated position as long as the EPL title race is concerned. Social media exploded as Arsenal's draw now opened up a majestic chance for Pep Guardiola's side.

