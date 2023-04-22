EPL: Netizens React To Arsenal's Heroic Comeback Against Southampton

English Premier League: Arsenal managed to salvage a point during a chaotic 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League. The Gunners have seemingly lost their grip in the title race having drawn two consecutive matches in the top flight. Mikel Arteta's side sits at the top with 75 points but Manchester City have an edge having played two games less than the North Londoners.

Arsenal opened the EPL title race with a 3-3 draw against Southampton

Carlos Alcarez had put the Saints ahead after just 28 seconds and former Arsenal loyalist Theo Walcott doubled the lead for the visitors. Gabriel Martinelli reduced the deficit for the home side but Duje Caleta-Car extended the lead as he headed home taking advantage of some shoddy Arsenal defending.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka restored parity for their team but this was their third consecutive draw which has now put them in a very complicated position as long as the EPL title race is concerned. Social media exploded as Arsenal's draw now opened up a majestic chance for Pep Guardiola's side.

I’ve been saying it for a while, but:



Including FA Cup, Arsenal will face Manchester City three times this season. You can’t lose every one and claim to be the best team in the country.



If you want to complete the game, you’ve got to beat the final boss.



Wednesday is gigantic. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 21, 2023

Arteta should just drop Gabriel Jesus next game and start Trossard



You can’t be missing chances like that for a team that’s fighting for a title pic.twitter.com/qwCNjvQD0J — Red Mans (@arsenal_mans) April 21, 2023

On a positive note really happy to see Saka and Martinelli turn up today when the senior players didn't. They are turning out to be exactly the kind of players all of us expected a few years back. pic.twitter.com/2b3xTsJMXc — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) April 21, 2023

Arsenal fans went from winning the title to debating that them losing the title isn’t the biggest bottle job ever, they’ve already accepted defeat😂 — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 22, 2023